Home in Truro destroyed after fiery explosions Thursday night, officials say

Around 11:30 p.m., fire crews witnessed two explosions at the home near First Light Lane and Harding’s Way, said Truro Fire Chief Tim Collins, according to NBC10 Boston .

Multiple explosions leveled a house in Truro Thursday night, scattering debris across the neighborhood but causing no injuries, officials said.

“It appears that we had a catastrophic explosion at this residence, as you can see by looking at it,” Collins told the Cape Cod Times.

No one was inside the home at the time of the explosion, Collins told reporters. Several homes in the area were damaged, officials said. The cause of the explosion is not known, Collins said.

Advertisement

“It’s currently under investigation, at this point it’s too early to tell,” he said to the Times.

A neighbor, Kristin Perry, told NBC10 Boston that a couple in their 70s own the home but were staying in a cottage behind it. She awoke to the sound of the blast, she said.

“I kinda sorta went to bed and I heard a boom! So there was a couple big explosions and then one really big mushroom cloud explosion,” Perry said.

Last week, another house exploded and burst into flames in Berlin, killing an elderly woman and injuring her daughter. The home sustained “catastrophic damage” and the explosion remains under investigation, officials said.

Scene of a house explosion which occurred overnight at Harding's Way in Truro. No one was injured in the blast. @capecodtimes pic.twitter.com/7L4GxQ3UBw — Steve Heaslip (@cctphoto) April 21, 2023

Breaking: House explodes in Truro, and residents in nearby towns felt the blast. Live updates on #WBZNewsMornings. pic.twitter.com/zCt9l1h8vc — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) April 21, 2023

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.