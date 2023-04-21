Jail officials responding to ongoing ‘incident’ at Bristol County facility

The statement provided no additional details about what was happening at the jail, nor did it say if the facility had been placed into lockdown.

“Part of this process is moving inmates to different housing units,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Friday morning, some inmates in one of the housing units did not want to move, leading to the current incident.”

Officials were responding Friday afternoon to an “incident” at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in Dartmouth after some inmates refused to move to different units in an effort to make the jail more “suicide resistant,” Sheriff Paul Heroux’s office said.

Video footage posted to WCVB-TV showed a fire extinguisher being sprayed from inside the jail at guards who appeared to be standing outside in a yard area.

Heroux’s office said on Twitter that he will provide more details and address the media at some point.

Asked if anyone was hurt or taken to the hospital, a spokesman for Heroux reiterated that there was an incident and that the sheriff would be addressing it.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Heroux’s office posted on Twitter that all staff members were accounted for.

“There are no staff hostages, and there is no reason to believe that inmates have taken other inmates hostage,” the sheriff’s office said. “We will share more details as they come available.”

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said officers at the jail were “overtaken by a large-scale inmate disturbance” and that staffers were in the process of “regaining control” of the affected units on Friday afternoon.

No injuries to staff or inmates have been reported, the union said in a statement.

“This clearly demonstrates that inmate threats exist on every level, not just in the [state] DOC but in our county facilities as well,” union president Dennis Martin said. “MCOFU applauds the professionalism and training that went into responding to this incident at both the county and state level.”

