Man, 81, killed in early-morning Rowley house fire

Firefighters faced smoke and flames at the house and found Douglas Maxim inside, according to a spokesman for the Essex District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 4 a.m., firefighters went to Railroad Avenue after a passerby reported seeing smoke, officials said.

An 81-year-old man died in a three-alarm house fire Friday morning in Rowley, officials said.

As the fire raged, the house became “unsafe” for crews to remain inside, officials said.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 5 a.m. and crews began taking apart the structure, officials said.

The fire does not seem suspicious, said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, but the cause is under investigation.

“In the past three weeks, fires in homes without working smoke alarms have claimed six older adults’ lives,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “Most fatal fires take place at home, and smoke alarms are vitally important to alert you to the danger. Test them once a month, change the batteries twice a year, and replace them every 10 years.”

