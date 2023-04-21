Mayor Wu announces expansion of Boston’s food waste curbside collection program

The program, which launched in August 2022 , allows residents to put compostable materials — such as fruits, vegetables, coffee grounds, and eggshells — in city-provided bins that are collected and sent to composting sites, where the scraps are turned into compost.

“The strong interest in our pilot program gave us a clear sign that residents are eager to participate in curbside food waste collection if the resources are available,” said Wu in a press release.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — on the eve of Earth Day — that the city will expand its food waste curbside collection program, increasing service from 10,000 households to 30,000 across the city.

Advertisement

Officials will drop off compost bins in June and begin curbside pickup service in July. Another batch of curbside bins will be delivered in July, with service beginning in August.

With the expansion of the program, Boston is following the lead of other cities that have citywide composting programs in place, including Cambridge and Newton.

The expansion marks an effort by Wu to advance Boston’s Zero Waste Plan, which outlines her administration’s strategy to recycle 80 percent of its waste by 2035, according to the press release. Up to now, the program has collected more than 800 tons of curbside food waste.

Since Wu released her Zero Waste Initiative in 2018, there have been other efforts to find ways to turn Boston into a zero-waste city, such as the collection of recycled clothes and textiles. The initiative aims to eliminate 80 percent of the solid waste that goes to landfills and incinerators through composting and recycling.

Food scraps account for more than 25 percent of the state’s waste stream, which is the equivalent of more than 1 million tons, according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Advertisement

According to the Boston program’s website, the scraps will be turned into compost at a facility in West Bridgewater, or recycled through anaerobic digestion to create clean energy. Anaerobic digestion is a process in which bacteria breaks down organic matter, turns it into biogas, and uses it to create renewable natural gas.

“The interest in the curbside food scrap program has been remarkable, so expanding our service capacity and offering the program to more residents was an easy decision,” said Jascha Franklin Hodge, Boston’s chief of streets, sanitation, and transportation, in the release.

Residents living in a building with six units or fewer are eligible for the program and can sign up on the city’s website.

Those who are on the waiting list for pickup service will be the first enrolled in the program, the release said, and city officials will also prioritize enrollment to residents in environmental justice communities.

The city has partnered with compost service companies Garbage to Garden and Save That Stuff to recycle its food waste and is seeking more organizations to work with in efforts to expand and secure more compost sites.

“With thousands of residents on the waitlist and new households signing up daily, the expansion of the curbside program comes at a perfect time,” said Annika Schmidt, Garbage to Garden’s marketing director, in the city’s press release.

City Council President Ed Flynn said expansion of the compost program is a key part of helping alleviate the city’s pest problem.

Advertisement

“I have been working closely with my Council colleagues on the issue of pest control, and I believe this program is part of the solution for cleaner streets as we separate food sources from our trash,” Flynn said in the city’s press release. “This is much better for the environment and will help improve the quality of life for all our residents.”





Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.