Motorcyclist killed in Revere crash

A 44-year-old East Boston man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Revere, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The agency said in a statement that the crash occurred around 9 p.m. on North Shore Road at Agawam Street. Troopers identified the victim as Juan Alvarez.

“Preliminary investigation by Revere Police and State Police indicates that Alcarez, for reasons that remain under investigation, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, possibly striking the guardrail, and sustained severe injuries,” the statement said.