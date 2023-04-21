New England needs some rain and just might get some this weekend

You may have heard about deadly tornadoes that ripped through Oklahoma yesterday and that weather system will impact New England over the weekend, although not with that level of severity.

Speaking of daylight, we are just under a month away from 8 p.m. sunsets, which will begin on May 17. These last throughout much of the summer.

A weak weather system brought some clouds and even a few sprinkles to start the day but sunshine is is dominating now and will last the rest of the day.

A frontal system will continue to march east over the next 24 hours — you can see on the radar loop below a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms. As this pushes toward New England it will increase cloud cover and I expect showers to arrive Saturday evening.

A line of showers stretches the entire length of the USA from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. COD Weather

For planning purposes it will be dry on Saturday but quite chilly, as temperatures struggle into the 50s and sit alongside cloud cover. Sunday is the most-impacted day with numerous showers as well as cool temperatures.

We will have to wait until sometime Monday before clearing takes place.

Saturday will be very cool across the region with clouds, but no rain. WeatherBell

The showers are certainly important this time of the year and because it has been exceedingly dry they are even more important this year.

We are running under half an inch of rain so far this month and this week’s drought monitor, which came out yesterday now has parts of New England in moderate drought and most of the population of Massachusetts in drier-than-average conditions.

Drought has started showing up to the south with drier than average conditions widespread in southern New England. NOAA

Were this pattern to continue another month we would definitely see widespread drought conditions develop. It remains to be seen just how long the drier-than-average conditions last. For the next 7 to 10 days temperatures look to be at or even slightly below average but the cool weather doesn’t mean it’s going to be wet.

No early heat is in sight with cool conditions into early May. NOAA

There’s little doubt we’re going to get some rain here Sunday into Sunday night and most models provide half an inch to as much of an inch if there are some embedded downpours. This would certainly help and you would notice the landscape getting quite a bit greener.

Spring may actually seem to be a little delayed this year with less color because of the damage to things like forsythia and cherries and even some of the magnolias and also the lack of rain.

The NAM model brings about half an inch of rain to eastern Massachusetts Sunday. WeatherBell

Last summer was certainly a bad drought and time will tell if we have a repeat on the way or if this will just end up being a dry spring with a return to more normal conditions.