The Nicholas Alahverdian story gets the ‘Dateline’ treatment tonight

There’s still a lot to unfold in the case of Nicholas Alahverdian, the Rhode Island con artist who is accused of faking his own death in Scotland to avoid sexual assault and fraud charges back in the US.

But tonight, Alahverdian’s story will get two hours in primetime on NBC’s “Dateline.” The show starts at 9 p.m.

I’ve written in the past that Alahverdian was infatuated with getting news coverage when he a child welfare advocate here in Rhode Island, and that habit has continued since he was caught in Scotland living under the name Arthur Knight (he still denies that he is Alahverdian, but a Scottish court has said they are same people, and he is now facing extradition to the US).