The Nicholas Alahverdian story gets the ‘Dateline’ treatment tonight

There’s still a lot to unfold in the case of Nicholas Alahverdian, the Rhode Island con artist who is accused of faking his own death in Scotland to avoid sexual assault and fraud charges back in the US.
But tonight, Alahverdian’s story will get two hours in primetime on NBC’s “Dateline.” The show starts at 9 p.m.
I’ve written in the past that Alahverdian was infatuated with getting news coverage when he a child welfare advocate here in Rhode Island, and that habit has continued since he was caught in Scotland living under the name Arthur Knight (he still denies that he is Alahverdian, but a Scottish court has said they are same people, and he is now facing extradition to the US).
We talked to journalist Jane MacSorely on the Rhode Island Report podcast this week about Alahverdian’s case because she recently published a nine-episode podcast called “I am not Nicholas” (you should totally binge-listen this weekend).
According to the folks at NBC, tonight’s show will feature interviews with Alahverdian and his wife, Miranda, MacSorely, and several familiar faces here in Rhode Island. It sounds like Tom Mooney from The Providence Journal, who has done excellent reporting on the case, will also be featured.
Meanwhile, Alahverdian was expected to appear in a Scottish court on Thursday for a procedural hearing related to his extradition case, but the BBC reported that he was a no-show following an incident in the prison where he is being held. He is due back in court June 26.
