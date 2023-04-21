Search ongoing for fourth fisherman after three others pulled from waters off Gloucester unresponsive

Crews from the US Coast Guard continued their search Friday for a fourth fisherman reported missing out of New Hampshire, a day after the bodies of three other men were pulled from the ocean off Gloucester near their overturned vessel, officials said.

The 17-foot center console the New Hampshire boaters were traveling in when they went missing.

Carter said she couldn’t identify the people who were recovered. On Thursday, the Coast Guard identified one of the missing boaters as Michael Sai. Carter said Friday she couldn’t say whether Sai’s body had been recovered.

At 1:20 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said an overturned vessel had been spotted roughly seven miles northeast of Cape Ann.

They were heading to fishing grounds near Jeffrey’s Ledge, approximately 50 miles offshore, in a 17-foot boat, the Coast Guard said.

Thomas Ciarametaro, Gloucester’s harbormaster, said Friday that traveling so far off shore in a boat that size could present problems.

“Generally speaking, the larger the boat you’re in, the better off you are,” Ciarametaro said. It’s “not really advisable” to go out that far in a smaller recreational fishing vessel “especially at this time of year,” he added.

“That’s not to say you can’t” if the weather is calm, Ciarametaro said.

He said it’s important for boaters to make sure they have safety gear on their vessel, including life jackets and items like flares and sound-producing devices that can alert authorities to an emergency.

Sai and his fellow boaters had departed Hampton, N.H., Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

Weather conditions along the New Hampshire coastline were average on Wednesday, with normal winds and calm seas, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Thunberg.

Waves were likely two to three feet, Thunberg said, and wind gusts ranged from 15 to 20 miles per hour. Low tide was around 6 a.m., and high tide was around noon, Thunberg said.

“Overall, it was a very calm day on the waters,” Thunberg said. “There’s nothing weather-wise that could indicate hazardous conditions on the waters” that day.

The water temperature near Jeffrey’s Ledge as of Thursday evening was around 45 degrees.

“It will still feel shocking if you fall in,” Thunberg said.

Assisting in the search this week were an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod, two Coast Guard cutter vessels, and personnel from Coast Guard stations Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River, and Gloucester, officials said Thursday.

“If you have any information that can assist search crews, contact Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303,” the Guard said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.