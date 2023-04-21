Second victim of New Bedford fire dies

New Bedford firefighters responded to 260 Chestnut St. after receiving several 911 calls around 1:40 p.m. reporting the fire, the Globe reported .

The victims were identified as Radames Lopez Mendrez, 78, and Eneida Gonzalez Mangual, 79, the office said in a statement.

A woman who was injured in a fire that also killed a man in New Bedford Thursday has died, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday.

Upon arrival, firefighters immediately worked to rescue two people trapped on the second floor of the two-story wood frame home.

Firefighters had to use ground ladders to reach windows they needed to enter the home and go up an interior stairway. They rescued a man and a woman, both described as older adults.

The two were found in a second floor bedroom. They were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital Trauma Center, along with two other adults who were able to escape from the home.

The man was pronounced dead, the fire marshal’s office said. The woman was in critical condition Thursday.

She later died, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state fire marshal’s office, said in an e-mail.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said in the statement that he offered his “most sincere condolences” to the family of the victims.

“This was the second fire in three weeks to claim two members of our community, and our hearts are with all the loved ones who are grieving today,” Kruger said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it appears to be accidental, the statement said.

