Skiers converge on Tuckerman’s Ravine to enjoy one of the last great days of the season

“We had winter, but it really didn’t start piling up in the mountains until March, which really added to the base of snow this spring,” said Chris Thayer, AMC Director of External Affairs and Contracts.

By late morning on April 15, cars with license plates from dozens of states had filled the main parking lot, two overflow lots, and lined the shoulder of Route 16 for a mile in either direction from the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Pinkham Notch Visitor Center.

WHITE MOUNTAINS, N.H. -- Clear skies, warm temperatures, and a low snow year that hit a crescendo late in winter led thousands to flock to Tuckerman’s Ravine for some spring skiing last weekend.

“That aligned with ski areas starting to close, so you start to see the shift of ski enthusiasts doing the rite of passage into Tuckerman’s Ravine on weekends into late April as long as the weather aligns. And it certainly did this past weekend.”

With approximately 3,000 skiers entering a ravine surrounded by steep ski lines, volunteers and employees were prepared for potential rescue operations. While several skiers crashed and one snowboarder fell into an exposed waterfall on the headwall of the ravine, no major injuries were sustained.

Jeff Fongemie, the acting director of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, supervised a staff of 10 volunteer ski patrollers and five snow rangers who are United States Forest Service employees.

For Fongemie, preventing accidents on crowded days is all about messaging, which begins for his staff at 5 a.m. when they start to produce an avalanche forecast that is read daily by approximately 4,000 people.

“We do have accidents, and sometimes it depends on the crowd and the snowpack,” said Fongemie, who volunteered with the Avalanche Center for 15 years before assuming his role in 2017.

“When the snowpack is hard, we tend to have more accidents. Saturday was a soft, forgiving snowpack, so it wasn’t too bad. On those sunny days in April, we pull out all the stops, but there’s no way we’re going to talk to everyone. We just try to inform people of the problems they might encounter, so they can make good decisions on their own.”

Per AMC Huts Manager James Wrigley, retail and food sales at Pinkham Notch were nearly double when compared to a typical spring weekend.

In addition to favorable conditions, a rise in backcountry skiing and outdoor recreation since the pandemic helped lead to the spike in visitation, creating what Wrigley said was likely the biggest day he’s seen since 2020.

“Spring skiing has always been a really really busy time up here,” said Wrigley, who began working for AMC 13 years ago.

“It’s a spring party up there [in Tuckerman’s Ravine] and that’s the way it’s been for a long time,” he said. “We’re building on a long history of that place being a destination. We want to walk a line of encouraging people to get outdoors, but if so many people are out there doing damage or it’s unsafe, those are concerns we have to think about.”

In recent years, Wrigley has advised the Forest Service on the parking situation along I-93 in Franconia Notch to keep pedestrians safe from high speed traffic, and the dangers are similar along Route 16.

Conservation issues can arise with so much foot traffic on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail and at the bottom of the John Sherburne Ski Trail (which is used to descend from the ravine), but those trails were created by the Civilian Conservation Corps to withstand heavy use. Alpine vegetation found in and above the ravine is more at risk from human impact.

Despite those concerns, AMC and its partners are hoping to avoid using a permitting system or other limitations to address the crowds that can burgeon when conditions align.

“As a trails organization, we’re mindful as we perform maintenance and reconstruction efforts in partnership with land management agencies,” said Thayer.

“Tuckerman’s is unique in its construction, and National Forests are different from, say, National Parks in terms of the multi-use mission for land use,” Thayer said. “At the end of the day, if a resource is overwhelmed we would have to consider options, but we tend to lead with messaging first and follow the guidance of the land managers.”