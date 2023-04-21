Some N.H. community power programs facing delay

“We will not abide further financial harm to our customers and communities,” the letter, signed by Community Power Coalition chair Clifton Below, said. Below said that a previous 3-week delay which he also blamed on Eversource cost customers $2.2 million.

The Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire blamed Eversource executives for obstructing the launch of the new electricity program , in an open letter to top company executives late Thursday.

CONCORD, N.H. — Some of the communities scheduled to start enrolling customers in community power programs on Monday could face further delays, costing them more in their electricity bills.

Almost all of the 42,000 people who are supposed to be enrolled in the coalition’s program on Monday could see delays, according to Below. Eversource told the coalition on April 17 that only 66 customers in Enfield would be on schedule because of issues with the company’s billing system. A spokesperson for Eversource said the company has been consistently communicating with the coalition in the months leading up to the program’s launch.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“We have been actively meeting, consulting and working with all stakeholders, including the Community Power Coalition and its supplier, since the adoption of the rules to advise, inform and consult on what is required to successfully launch these programs, and we have been proactively encouraging them to take the necessary steps to be able to enroll customers in a timely fashion,” William Hinkle said in a written statement.

Advertisement

“Despite those efforts, the required steps were not completed by the supplier in a timely manner in this instance,” he said. “As information has been received, we have processed it as quickly as possible, and will continue to do so for programs to enroll customers at the soonest possible time.”

Customers in Nashua, Hanover, Harrisville, Peterborough, and Portsmouth could all experience delays.

Advertisement

Community power programs allow municipalities to purchase power for residents, rather than the utility, which still owns the poles and wires used to deliver that energy. A useful analogy reported by NHPR is to think about it like soft serve ice cream: The utility still owns the machine and pays for its upkeep, but community power programs are now responsible for sourcing and purchasing the ice cream. They’ve found a cheaper way to buy it because they’re not subject to the same regulations as the utility, which means they can charge customers less.

The rates announced by community power programs earlier this year are less expensive than the record-high rates utilities are now charging because of volatility in energy markets. Utilities don’t make money on electricity rates; they make money on investing in infrastructure because they’re guaranteed a set rate of return on it. Eversource’s current default rate is 20.22 cents per kilowatt hour, while the Community Power Coalition’s rates start at 15.8 cents.

Community power also offers customers the option buying power that comes from renewable sources. This option is slightly more expensive.

The letter says that a “simple” solution is available to resolve a problem with the billing system and urges Eversource to act before Monday to avoid delays. But Hinkle, the spokesperson for Eversource, said the coalition’s supplier hasn’t provided information required to move forward.

“As information has been received, we have processed it as quickly as possible, and will continue to do so for programs to enroll customers at the soonest possible time,” Hinkle said.

Advertisement

Eversource is the state’s largest utility. Hinkle said the company supports customer choice, allowing customers to purchase power from third party competitive suppliers or community power. They have to follow a broad set of rules and regulations - the rules pertaining to community power are only a part of the rules governing its behavior.

The Community Power Coalition isn’t the only organization bringing community power to New Hampshire or working with Eversource to do so.

Standard Power is another company that’s launching several community power programs in the southern part of the state. The company’s president Bob Hayden said it’s reasonable for the coalition to accuse Eversource of obstructing the launch of the new programs, but he’s taking a different approach.

“I think it’s a characterization that’s reasonable,” he said. “I just don’t think it’s a characterization I would use. I would rather look to the resolution of the problem.”

He said there has been turnover in staffing at Eversource, which means working with new people. “Some of these complex issues will work out in time, but we want that time to be right now,” he said. “We want the program to be perfect today, but it is a new program, and early adopters often have growing pains.”

The main issue Hayden is hoping to resolve is how customers who are net metering will be able to participate in community power.

“The one thing I have asked for repeatedly is a timeline,” he said. “And so that’s the thing I will probably harp on the most is having expected dates for the evolution of these situations.”

Advertisement

Standard Power expects to launch its programs June 1.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.