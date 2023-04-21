Virtual communication left seniors feeling anxious, depressed during pandemic, according to Brigham and Women’s study

“What we found that makes this a little bit interesting is those that were able to maintain face-to-face connections actually reported less risk,” said Rebecca Robbins, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard and associate scientist at Brigham and Women’s division of sleep and circadian disorders.

Among Americans over 65, virtual interactions — email, phone, and video calls — were associated with increased mental health concerns, according to the study , which analyzed national survey data and was released earlier this month.

Older adults who frequently used technology to connect with friends, family, and healthcare providers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic reported feeling more anxious and depressed than those who sought in-person visits, according to a new study by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Advertisement

Robbins, the study’s lead author, said that while communications technology was heralded as a “panacea” for loneliness during the pandemic, it failed to meet the needs of some older adults unfamiliar with digital platforms.

Adjusting for age, those who reported using email and video calls to correspond with family and friends were roughly a quarter more likely to report increased feelings of anxiety and depression, as were those who used email, phone calls, and video calls to speak with a healthcare provider, the study found.

Alternatively, in-person visits with family and friends were associated with fewer feelings of depression, and face to face meetings with providers were associated with reduced feelings of loneliness.

“Beyond a reasonable shadow of a doubt, we can be confident that there is a relationship there,” Robbins said.

Robbins and other researchers analyzed data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study, an annual home survey of Medicare beneficiaries. The study included a supplemental COVID-19 survey between June and October 2020, from which her team pulled data.

Advertisement

About 20 percent of those surveyed reported feeling depression, and 25 percent reported feeling anxious about the pandemic, according to the study.

About a quarter of respondents reported emailing with their healthcare provider, while nearly 70 percent emailed with family and friends. Meanwhile, just under a quarter of respondents made video calls with their provider, compared to about 44 percent who video called with loved ones. Researchers said 70 percent reported phone calls with their provider, while 97 percent reported phone calls with family and friends.

According to the study, less than 65 percent reported seeing their provider in-person, compared to nearly 78 percent who reported in-person visits with family and friends. Those over 85 were less likely to use digital methods of communication than those 65 to 69, researchers said.

Robbins said additional research is needed to determine the cause of the relationships found in the study.

“Is it that the technology isn’t tailored to the needs of older adults?” she said. “Or was it that those that were more prone to mental health concerns were actively seeking electronic tools that could allow them to remain isolated?”

Robbins said the study highlights a growing need to ensure that technology is designed with older adults in mind, and that they have a voice in the design process. That need extends beyond just preparing for the next pandemic.

If technology is creating additional stress among older adults, Robbins said, there is “an urgent need” for healthcare providers to meet patients where they are in regards to tech-literacy — especially those with mobility issues, who may already rely more heavily on virtual correspondence.

Advertisement

In addition to speaking with family, Robbins noted that visits with healthcare providers can be valuable social opportunities for retired individuals, who may have fewer obligations in their day.

“They’re someone who has a real, vested interest in their health and well-being, which is top of mind for older adults,” she said. “Maybe that in-person visit actually really transcends just that visit.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.