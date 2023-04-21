Abortion is emerging as the single most important issue of the 2024 campaign

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, reversing 50 years of precedent, abortion rights have clearly been the biggest driving factor in American politics.

But it’s increasingly clear that the 2024 campaign could be dominated by a single issue: abortion.

Presidential elections tend to be about many things. The individual candidates, certainly, and the economy, foreign affairs, and military conflicts, and the general mood of the country often play major roles.

Dominated by social conservatives, the Republican Party has long vowed to overturn Roe, the 1973 decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. In his one term as president, Donald Trump put three new justices on the high court and tipped the balance to conservatives, who quickly overturned the landmark ruling and returned the question of abortion access to the states.

The backlash to this decision has been swift and far-reaching.

In the 2022 midterm elections, five months after the Dobbs decision, Senate candidates who supported abortion rights won in states that lean Democratic, such as New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

That may not be surprising, but wins for abortion rights supporters in referendums in deeply conservative Kansas and Kentucky have put Republicans on edge.

During a Republican National Committee retreat last weekend, chair Ronna McDaniel shared fresh polling data that a resounding 80 percent of Americans disagreed with the Dobbs decision. The results come as Republican governors seem intent on outdoing each other to enact more abortion restrictions. Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama have since banned abortions entirely. Georgia has banned abortions after a heartbeat is dectected, which is roughly around 6 weeks.

In doing so, they have forced Republican presidential candidates to address the issue far more specifically than simply stating their opposition to Roe, clarifying their stance in a way that may anger moderate voters in a general election.

For example, when South Carolina Senator Tim Scott launched his Republican presidential campaign last week, he stumbled when asked if he supported his colleague Lindsey Graham’s bill to ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying he was “100 pro-life.” When a reporter followed up by asking if that meant he supports the 15-week proposal, Scott responded, “That’s not what I said.”

Scott later said that if he were elected president he would sign whatever type of abortion ban reached his desk from Congress, an answer that also dodged the question.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also encountered the new political dynamic. Last week, he signed into state law a ban on abortions after six weeks, a time when some women don’t even know they are pregnant. The law celebrated by social conservatives, but DeSantis signed it late at night behind closed doors, seemingly aware it would be broadly unpopular.

When he spoke to Republicans in New Hampshire days later, he didn’t even mention the law, which will take effect if the conservative-leaning Florida Supreme Court rules a previous 15-week ban was constitutional. Nor did he address the swirling debate over whether there should be national restrictions on pills that end pregnancy, which is now before the US Supreme Court.

That’s similar to the radio silence from the Trump campaign on the deeply emotional issue.

There is one potential candidate who is very clear on the issue, however. Vice President Mike Pence has called for a national abortion ban and repeatedly celebrates the Dobbs decision without reservation.

And next week, the first policy speech of the presidential campaign will focus on abortion, when former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley gives remarks on the topic.

