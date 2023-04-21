Supreme Court blocks enactment of abortion pill restrictions

The Court’s stay is a relief to abortion access advocates, who were already operating in a national landscape with dramatically rolled-back abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The issue reached the Supreme Court by way of a lawsuit that originated in a federal court in Texas, where anti-abortion activists argued that the US Food and Drug Administration erred in approving the drug, mifepristone, for abortion use.

The highly-anticipated order means access to a drug used to terminate pregnancies will remain available across the country while the rest of the case plays out, protecting rather than further curtailing abortion access.

WASHINGTON— The Supreme Court released an order on Friday that maintains current access to a drug used to terminate pregnancies, an action that blocks restrictions that would have been put in place by a lower court.

Erik Baptist, senior council to Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents the anti-abortion plaintiffs in the case, called the stay from the Supreme Court “common practice” to “maintain the status quo” as the case plays out. “We look forward to a final outcome in this case that will hold the FDA accountable,” Baptist said in a statement.

Mifepristone, the target of the lawsuit, is the first of two drugs used to end early pregnancies through a common and safe drug regimen. The two-step process including mifepristone is highly effective and is widely used. It is also used in miscarriage management. Its safety was repeatedly highlighted by abortion access advocates, including the Department of Justice, which argued against curtailing access. Mifepristone was first approved for the purpose of abortions by the FDA in 2000.

But its status in recent weeks has been in question as the lawsuit, brought by Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, a collection of anti-abortion groups, with the goal of getting mifepristone pulled off the market for abortion use, has worked its way up the courts.

On April 7, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump-nominated federal judge with a history of being anti-abortion, released an opinion that favored the anti-abortion plaintiffs, ordering that the 2000 approval of mifepristone and “all subsequent challenged actions related to that approval” were stayed. In his 67-page order and opinion, Kacsmaryk cast mifepristone as dangerous and notably used rhetoric common among anti-abortion activists.

In the week Kacsmaryk left between this order and when it would go into effect, the Biden administration sought emergency relief.

Their success was limited. The right-leaning federal appeals court issued an order that limited access to mifepristone, though instead of calling into question the authorization of the drug in 2000, this court would have rolled back access only to 2016. That year, the FDA began making mifepristone more easily available, loosening restrictions like the length of pregnancy that could be ended using the drug, and scaling back required in-person physician visits.

The appeals court also emphasized safety concerns. What their order would have done is keep mifepristone on the market, but limited access to it.

The Justice Department objected to this order as well.

“The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Fifth Circuit’s decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA to deny in part our request for a stay pending appeal,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement. “We will be seeking emergency relief from the Supreme Court to defend the FDA’s scientific judgment and protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.”

In an application for a stay, the DOJ argued to the Supreme Court that by ordering the FDA to withdraw approval of mifepristone, the courts would be overturning “a scientific judgment FDA has maintained across five administrations.” It noted that it had been used safely by millions of people, and that to walk that back would “upset” a healthcare system that has relied on is availability for more than two decades.

In its own filing requesting a stay, Danco Laboratories, which makes mifepristone, argued that it would be “irreparably” harmed by the appeals court order, making the company “unable to both conduct its business nationwide and comply with its legal obligations under the FDCA nationwide. The lack of emergency relief from this Court will also harm women, the healthcare system, the pharmaceutical industry, States’ sovereignty interests, and the separation-of-powers.”

As the lawsuit has played out across the courts, interested parties have poured in with amicus briefs, spanning from lawmakers to medical professionals. A major point of concern for many, including the pharmaceutical industry, was that not only would this lawsuit restrict access to abortion further, but also open the door for challenges to the FDA approval process on other drugs.

“Democrats in Congress are outraged that one judge in Amarillo, Texas thinks he can substitute his medical, scientific, and administrative law decisions for that of the FDA. This judge is playing politics, not law, and no one on the Democratic side is ready to lay down for that,” Senator Elizabeth Warren told the Globe on Wednesday. “The appropriate steps right now are through the courts to maximize the chances that the Amarillo decision gets thrown out. If we fail in that, then there are other administrative steps to take, but we’re not there yet.”

On April 14, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito bought time for the Supreme Court and abortion rights activists by issuing a stay that went through Wednesday night. Early that afternoon, he extended it through Friday. Alito was one of two justices noted as dissenters to the Supreme Court’s stay on Friday.

Abortion providers praised the Friday order, saying it would preserve access to essential health care for millions of people.

“I am breathing a sigh of relief,” said Dr. Deborah Bartz, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

“This is the best case scenario we could have hoped for after the Texas decision and fifth circuit decision,” said Dr. Rachel Cannon, assistant professor of OBGYN at Boston Medical Center. “And it was unexpected.”

L. Glenn Cohen, a professor of law and Harvard Law School and a signatory to an amicus brief supporting the FDA in the case, said it was a positive signal for FDA but things could change once the Supreme Court ultimately is asked to review the 5th circuit decision.

“It’s not 100 percent. The court could hear arguments and make a different decision. But compared to an alternative, this is the best the FDA could have hoped for.”

Still, some had a sense of trepidation as the larger case moves on. Rebecca Hart Holder, president of Reproductive Equity Now, a Massachusetts-based advocacy group, said it is impossible to read the tea leaves, given the court’s existing decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, and anti-abortion groups attempts at a national ban on the procedure.

“We have to be clear eyed that while we can breathe a sigh of relief now, anti abortion extremists are coming after a national ban. And this attack on mifepristone is part of that,” she said.

The case —like the broader issue of abortion — has been divisive in Congress. More than 100 congressional Republicans, including several Senators, signed on to an amicus — or, friend of the court — brief supporting curtailed access to mifepristone. (Democrats also filed an amicus brief arguing for the opposite result.)

Though Republicans in Congress are broadly anti-abortion, the divide was not strictly along party lines. “I disagree with that,” said Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican who supports abortion access, when asked about the brief signed by some of her conference colleagues.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who also has a history of supporting abortion rights, told the Globe on Wednesday that she was keeping a close eye out for action on the Supreme Court, hoping for a result that would protect access to mifepristone. “This is a drug that has been on the market for 23 years, and used safely by millions of Americans. It’s FDA approved, and I very much disagree with the judge in Texas’s decision,” Collins said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case filed in a different federal court, officials from several Democratic states and the District of Columbia sued the FDA in a Washington State federal court to expand access to mifepristone. Though that lawsuit is on a separate track through the courts, a federal judge enjoined the FDA from changing availability of mifepristone in the areas involved in the lawsuit while that case plays out. That order came the same day as Kacsmaryk’s, setting up a potential conflict between the two cases. But the Washington court confirmed that the nearly 20 states and DC that are party in the suit must maintain access to mifepristone. (Massachusetts is not part of the blue-state coalition; asked why, a spokesperson told the Globe that its shield laws were sufficient to ensure continued access.)

For providers and their patients, this has been a stressful and confusing situation since the case was first filed late last year. As they waited to hear from Kacsmaryk, providers attempted to preempt potential confusion that could result from any decisions or orders; at least one pointed out that many patients seeking care often do not follow abortion politics until they are seeking care themselves. Abortion providers and advocates interviewed by The Boston Globe in the weeks leading up to the order expressed grave concerns about what its potential outcomes could be, from misinformation to stripping away care options for patients.

There are other safe ways to end pregnancies, including taking the second drug in the regimen — misoprostol — alone, and abortion providers told The Boston Globe they were prepared to switch to that if necessary. Some states, including Massachusetts, had taken action to stockpile mifepristone.

Cannon worried the order would do little to clear the confusion caused by all the legal action swirling around the medication.

“Whenever a medication that we know is really safe is brought into a lawsuit, that in general can make people feel scared - why is everyone making such a big deal if this is so safe?” Cannon said. “We know this medication is safe and wouldn’t recommend something that wasn’t. I think we will still be fielding a lot of questions from patients.”

Felice J. Freyer of the Globe staff contributed.

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla. Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.