Biden moves to create office of environmental justice

The White House said it wants to ensure that poverty, race, and ethnic status do not lead to worse exposure to pollution and environmental harm. Biden tried to draw a contrast between his agenda and that of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. GOP lawmakers have called for less regulation of oil production to lower energy prices, while the Biden administration says the GOP policies would give benefits to highly profitable oil companies and surrender the renewable energy sector to the Chinese.

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Friday signed an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice.

Advertisement

“Environmental justice will be the mission of the entire government woven directly into how we work with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments,” Biden said in remarks at the White House.

The order tells executive branch agencies to use data and scientific research to understand how pollution hurts people’s health, so that work can be done to limit any damage. Under the order, executive agencies would be required to inform nearby communities if toxic substances were released from a federal facility. (associated press)

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Tennessee lawmaker quits over ethics violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state lawmaker in Tennessee resigned suddenly for an ethics violation that became public Thursday, two weeks after he joined fellow Republicans in expelling two Black Democratic legislators for protesting in support of gun control on the state House floor.

Rep. Scotty Campbell, vice chair of the House Republican Caucus, violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination and harassment policy. The brief Ethics Subcommittee findings document from late March did not provide specifics and said no more information would be released.

Campbell’s resignation came hours after a Nashville TV station confronted him about sexual harassment allegations involving legislative interns.

Campbell declined to provide a detailed account of what happened. Asked by WTVF-TV on Thursday about the ethics panel’s decision, Campbell said, “I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property.”

Advertisement

“If I choose to talk to any intern in the future, it will be recorded,” Campbell said.

About six hours after the broadcaster questioned him, the Mountain City lawmaker issued his resignation effective immediately, according to a letter to fellow legislators.

Campbell stayed in office following the ethics finding, and on April 6 voted to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. They have since been reinstated. Campbell also voted to expel Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, who was spared expulsion by one vote. (associated press)

Conservative talk radio host running for president

Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host who unsuccessfully sought to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in California’s 2021 recall election, has announced that he is running for the Republican nomination for president.

‘’America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable,’’ Elder said in a tweet late Thursday. ‘’We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there. That’s why I’m running for President.’’

Elder joins a growing Republican field led by former president Donald Trump that also includes former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Sen. Tim Scott announced an exploratory committee last week; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former vice president Mike Pence are also eyeing bids.

Elder finished atop a large field of challengers to Newsom in the attempted recall and would have replaced him had voters not overwhelmingly voted to keep the Democratic incumbent in office.

Advertisement

During his bid for governor, Elder opposed the minimum wage, called for letting employers ask female applicants whether they plan to get pregnant, rejected the coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers, and endorsed Trump’s false assertion that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. (Washington Post)





‘Justice for All” a song for Trump

WASHINGTON — The song is simple and tinny, but that hasn’t stopped it from being embraced by former president Donald Trump and his allies in their campaign to rewrite the history of the deadly Capitol riot.

The tune, “Justice for All,” is the Star-Spangled Banner, and it was sung by a group of defendants jailed over their alleged roles in the January 2021 insurrection. Recorded over a prison phone line, the national anthem sounds more like a dirge than celebration and is overlaid with Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Despite its low fidelity, “Justice for All” has garnered a lot of fans. Trump, a Republican, played it at a recent rally in Waco, Texas, as images of Capitol rioters flashed behind him on a big screen, and the $1.29 song last month briefly vaulted to No. 1 on iTunes, supplanting such recording artists as Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

Experts on extremism and propaganda say the song is another example of how Trump and his most ardent allies are trying to gloss over an avalanche of evidence proving the Capitol riot was anything but an act of patriotic resistance.

Advertisement

And it shows how such revisionists have dug deep into authoritarian playbooks that rely heavily on the use of national identity to sway public opinion. In this case, Trump and his allies are ironically relying on America’s most patriotic song in their efforts to whitewash an insurrection that contributed to five deaths and left more than 120 police offices injured, experts said.

“We should not be surprised that this propaganda is effective, but it is shocking to see this in this country,” said Federico Finchelstein, chair of the history department at the New School for Social Research in New York, an expert in authoritarian disinformation. “What they are demanding is that reality be put aside for the loyalty of the leader. And that leader in this case is Donald Trump.” (associated press)