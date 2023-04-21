Drive-by shooting wounds 3, kills 12-year-old bystander in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A drive-by shooting in Connecticut’s capital killed an innocent 12-year-old bystander and wounded three other people, authorities said.

The shooter or shooters appeared to target three males who were standing on a sidewalk shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, and the girl was shot in the head as she sat in a parked car, Hartford police said.

Police identified the girl as Secret Pierce and said she died Friday morning.