Elizabeth Warren’s income slightly down, tax rate steady in latest disclosures

Senator Elizabeth Warren and her husband earned slightly less income in 2022 than the year before, mainly due to a smaller book advance, according to financial disclosures she released Friday.

The filings are the first released since Warren announced her re-election last month . Warren and her husband, Bruce Mann, reported earning $1.14 million total in 2022 on their tax returns, down from the $1.36 million they made the year before. They paid more than $325,000 in taxes, or nearly 32 percent of their taxable income of $1.017 million.

The biggest source of fluctuation for the couple was Warren’s book-related earnings. The Massachusetts Democrat reported earning roughly $420,000 in the final installment of her advance for her 2021 books “Pinkie Promises” and “Persist.” . In 2021, she collected a $730,000 piece of the advance for those books, and in 2020 she received $250,000.