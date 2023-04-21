Feinstein resignation holds key to Biden’s judicial nominees

Matthew J. Kacsmaryk was just one of the 234 appointments made by then-President Donald Trump to the federal bench — 177 to the district court, 54 to circuit courts of appeal, and three to the US Supreme Court.

Anyone who doubts that premise has only to examine the handiwork of a once obscure Trump appointee in Amarillo, Texas, who singlehandedly has caused chaos nationally over the future use of a medical abortion drug.

One judge can make a difference — not just on the US Supreme Court but in each and every federal district and circuit court around the nation.

There is surely no longer any doubt that each and every judge President Biden manages to name to the federal bench — he named 96 during his first two years in office —is consequential to his agenda and that of the voters who sent him to the White House.

But today 20 judicial appointments remain in limbo largely for one reason — the prolonged absence of Senator Dianne Feinstein from her seat on the Judiciary Committee. The committee that must vote to approve judicial nominations before they are sent to the Senate floor for confirmation. The 89-year-old California Democrat, who constitutes the single-vote majority on the committee, has been absent since late February with a case of shingles.

And while the ailment usually takes some three to five weeks to run its course, Feinstein issued a statement earlier this month saying that her “return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis.

“I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel,” she added.

Acknowledging that her absence “could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee,” Feinstein volunteered to temporarily step down from the committee so majority leader Chuck Schumer could name a Democratic replacement. And in a branch where civility once reigned, the Republican minority, happy to have any excuse to delay Biden judicial appointees as long as possible, said nothin’ doing.

Senator Lindsey Graham, ranking member on Judiciary, was at least candid about why Republicans weren’t about to do the Biden administration any favors.

“I understand that you won the election, we lost, and I want to make sure we process judges fairly,” he said. “But the reason this is being [done] is to try to change the numbers on the committee — in a way that I think would be harmful to the Senate — and to [advance] a handful of judges that I think should never be on the bench.”

Feinstein’s absence also precludes the committee from issuing any subpoenas, including those that might be needed in any future ethics probe of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas or the way the nation’s highest court enforces its own rules on financial disclosure.

In a meeting with the Globe editorial board, Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, a member of the Judiciary Committee who has been keeping up the pressure for action on Thomas’s disclosure omissions, said he is still holding out hope for Feinstein’s return. He added that even if Democrats were to try to name a permanent replacement for Feinstein, “my read is that the rules are the same” — either unanimous consent, or 60 votes on the Senate floor (enough to break a filibuster), or “the nuclear option,” changing the Senate rules to require a simple majority vote.

And that could apply as well even if Feinstein, who has already announced her decision not to run for reelection, decided to resign her Senate seat early, leaving it to California Governor Gavin Newsom to name an interim replacement. As Whitehouse indicated, the calculation for the GOP remains a political one.

Feinstein’s return would, of course, be the best and simplest way to end this impasse. But the longer her absence continues, the more the pressure will grow for her to resign, even though that’s not a surefire solution.

A Feinstein resignation would up the political ante but carry no guarantee of the GOP folding (or the Democrats using their nuclear option to overcome GOP resistance).

Asked directly if a Feinstein resignation would change the equation for him, Texas Senator John Cornyn told Roll Call, “We’ll cross that bridge ... when we come to it.”

So, yes, there is a certain roll-of-the-dice aspect to a Feinstein resignation and the naming of her Democratic replacement on the Judiciary Committee. But letting the current stalemate on the committee continue indefinitely isn’t an option for the Biden administration either — not with 20 nominations pending and some 9 percent of district and circuit court posts vacant.

Feinstein has devoted more than three decades of service to her state and to this nation, but her health and mental acuity have been under a microscope for some time now, including from her hometown newspaper. No doubt she has made a great many personal sacrifices during those years. If it comes to it, leaving the political stage a little earlier than she intended — for the good of her party and the nation — should be just one more.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.