Mass. law needs to require accessible workplaces

As a wheelchair user, I appreciated the op-ed “Diversity, equity, and inclusion must include people with disabilities” (Opinion, April 17). The authors suggest many important strategies to finally bring people with disabilities into the workplace. But there is one crucial barrier to employment that must be addressed if that goal is to be achieved: Massachusetts law does not now require that workplaces be accessible.

The power of the Massachusetts Architectural Access Board, which is tasked with ensuring that venues are accessible, cannot govern workplaces unless they are open to the public.

Thus, for example, a local university that spent $7 million to rehabilitate an old building resisted installing an elevator to offices on the upper floors. Because the president swore that these were workplaces not open to the public, the MAAB could not require access. Another example: A building on the Boston waterfront undergoing a major renovation had to be allowed to retain stairs throughout its offices, rendering hundreds of office jobs off limits for people with mobility impairments.