How long must Mass. renters keep struggling?

Yes, metro Boston rents are unacceptably high. And yes, building a lot more rental homes, especially affordable ones, is the right long-term solution.

Your editorial “ Helping the Massachusetts renters left in the cold ” (Opinion, April 18) got two things right and one thing quite wrong.

But by themselves, rent subsidies for all needy tenants are not a good short-term remedy. You rightly say that it would cost at least an estimated $3.2 billion, which the state doesn’t have, partly because of tax cuts for the wealthy that you support. Moreover, it would vastly inflate rents still further, requiring even more costly subsidies and bestowing huge windfall profits on large landlords.

You do not even mention rent stabilization, which Boston recently requested from the Legislature and which other cities are considering. If a short-term policy of rent stabilization exempted new construction it would not interfere with the long-term solution while much more efficiently helping needy tenants right now. It also would make targeted rent subsidies significantly less expensive.

David E. Sullivan

Cambridge

The writer is a former Cambridge city councilor and former general counsel for the Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance.





We got ourselves into this mess, but we can fix it through concerted policy efforts

Your editorial is right about zoning and rental assistance. Our high housing costs are the result of our own actions to limit housing production. The good news is that we can solve this by allowing multifamily homes in every community, adopting policies to ensure that homes are developed at different price points, and investing public dollars in deeply affordable homes (those that serve the housing needs of people with extremely low income).

Massachusetts needs about 200,000 new homes by 2030 to stabilize home prices and rents. To ensure opportunity for all, we must work to guarantee that 40,000 of these homes are affordable for people with moderate incomes and 20,000 are affordable for people with low incomes. Every community should adopt inclusionary zoning policies so that moderately priced homes are part of every multifamily development.

Investing state resources through an affordable housing bond bill this session and increases for rental assistance programs in the budget would bring in funding to make homes deeply affordable. While we got ourselves into this mess, we can fix it. Saying yes to new homes in our communities, adopting inclusionary zoning bylaws, and investing state and local resources would put us on the path to a bright and healthy future for all residents.

Rachel Heller

Chief executive officer

Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association

Boston