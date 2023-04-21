Don’t leave it to TV stars to address gun violence

This is an excerpt from Outtakes, a Globe Opinion newsletter from columnist Renée Graham. Sign up to get this in your inbox a day early.

Writer-comedian Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” the acclaimed ABC mockumentary-style comedy about the travails of teachers, staff, and students at a public school in Philadelphia.

Apparently that’s not enough for some fans of the show. Because ever since “Abbott Elementary” debuted in late 2021, Brunson has received numerous requests from viewers to tackle one particular storyline.

“[W]ild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she tweeted. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’”

Brunson then posted what she called “Exhibit A: one of many,” presumably sent to her from a well-intentioned viewer. “This is just an idea,” it reads. “For the eventual series finale, a school shooting episode to highlight the numerous ones in this nation. Formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass. I think Abbott Elementary can affect change. I love the show.”

Both of these tweets were sent on May 25, 2022 — one day after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and massacred 19 children and two teachers.

If 21 people murdered in an elementary school couldn’t shock Republicans’ legislative consciousness, then there’s precious little a very special episode of “Abbott Elementary” can do to “affect change” over this nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

That some viewers are reaching out for Brunson’s help shows the spiraling levels of hopelessness in a nation that has endured more mass shootings than days so far in 2023. They recognize that while Brunson is not a teacher, her commitment to uplifting the profession is real. She’s the daughter of a kindergarten teacher and “Abbott” is named for her beloved middle school teacher.

When she recently hosted “Saturday Night Live,” Brunson ended her opening monologue by praising educators. “Please remember how important teachers are. Acknowledge the work they do every day. And for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”

On “Abbott Elementary,” there have been episodes about charter schools and how teachers in severely underfunded Black and brown schools are often forced to make a way out of no way for their students. But whatever the underlying message, Brunson and her costars recognize that their primary goal is to make an entertaining sitcom.

She understands her assignment. Republicans — and let’s be clear, it’s always Republicans blocking significant gun control measures — don’t. Even though just enough Republicans joined Democrats last year to pass the most significant gun reform legislation in decades, more sweeping changes were gutted to get a barely bipartisan bill to President Biden’s desk. And that only happened because Republicans cared more about deflating a Democratic talking point before the midterms than stopping gun violence. Nothing has been done since then, even as the daily carnage continues unabated.

Pressuring Brunson feels like another one of those moments when America looks to Black women to save this nation — the only time anyone seems to remember we exist. Addressing school shootings doesn’t belong in a sitcom. That should be the solemn duty of elected officials. The fault lies not in our TV stars but in Republican lawmakers who have abdicated their responsibility to pass laws that could save lives.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.