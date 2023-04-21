It’s time for a Garden Party: Your newsletter companion for the playoffs

The Globe is introducing Garden Party, a daily newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ thrilling 2023 postseasons — plus some stuff that might surprise you.
We know you’re busy. And we know you can’t resist the excitement of the playoffs. But how to keep up with it all? We have the answer — our mid-morning newsletter.
Get updates on what happened last night, what’s happening tonight, and the best ways to celebrate (or commiserate) with fans like you.
Keep tabs on schedules and injuries. Stay in-the-know on who’s talking trash — and why. And if you aren’t lucky enough to score tickets, find out the best places to watch the games.
It’s simple: Just drop your email and we’ll see you soon.