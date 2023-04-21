Bruins answer Panthers with dominant Game 3 in Florida to retake control of series

Dmitry Orlov recorded two assists with brilliant long-distance feeds, the second of which led to a Pastrnak putaway at 8:32 of the third. That sent Lyon — who made some glittering stops among his 23, and some spectacular gaffes — to the showers for Sergei Bobrovsky.

Goals from Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle, and David Pastrnak chased Alex Lyon from the Panthers’ net, Nick Foligno put up another for good measure, and the Bruins survived a late Panthers push to win, 4-2, and take a 2-1 series lead.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bruins needed a smothering defensive effort to take control of this first-round series, and for the bulk of Game 3, that is what they submitted.

Panthers fans headed for the exits at 11:45 of the third when the quick-handed Foligno finished a transition feed from the wing, the assist to Hall. They missed comeback goals from Gustav Forsling (shorthanded) and Sam Reinhart, who jammed in a puck on a 6-on-5 scramble at 15:59.

Linus Ullmark stopped 29 shots, allowing two third-period goals as the Panthers pushed after going down, 4-0. They outshot the Bruins, 19-16, in the third. Boston had a 35-31 edge overall.

Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Sunrise.

Despite missing their top two centers — Patrice Bergeron won’t play until Game 5 at the earliest, and David Krejci was a late scratch — the Bruins got off to a rollicking start and held a 2-0 lead over the Panthers after 40 minutes.

Hall beat Alex Lyon with a long wrister 2:26 in, after taking a sharp outlet from Orlov.

It might have been the least-dangerous scoring chance of the first period, and it was the only one that went in. Hall made it happen with his release, pulling the puck toward his skates as he shot, avoiding Brandon Montour’s stick and using the defenseman’s body as a screen.

The pass was just as good as the shot. From his own zone, Orlov saw Marc Staal caught up the ice and fired a long-distance saucer pass to spring Hall. Hall shifted to the middle and beat Lyon’s leaky glove from beyond the right circle.

The Bruins held that lead after 20 minutes despite having to kill a penalty — they were 2 for 2 Friday, and are 7 for 7 in the series — and the fact they had not eliminated the turnovers from their game. Several failed clears and gaffes led to opportunities for the Panthers. The Bruins controlled play at 5 on 5, but the visitors’ carelessness had the Panthers leading the shot counter, 8-7.

The second period, however, was rock-solid. Given the absence of Bergeron and Krejci and the road environment, it was arguably the Bruins’ best of the series. They outshot the Panthers, 12-4, in the middle period, and extended their lead.

The Bruins had their hands dirty on the 2-0 goal. Brad Marchand won a battle along the wall and fired toward the net. Coyle, battling with fellow big boy Aleksander Barkov, freed his stick and redirected the shot past Lyon six minutes into the second.

The Bruins have shut down Barkov. Florida’s captain and best all-around player had three shots in the third period, but had one — and zero at 5 on 5 — through the first 2⅔ games. Barkov’s line was outshot, 5-0, through 40 minutes. And all of that without Bergeron, who had yet to suit up.

In the late stages of the third, Barkov wrestled Charlie McAvoy to the ground after the latter’s hit on Anton Lundell. He spent the next two minutes in the box. The Bruins’ power play (0 for 4) couldn’t cash in, but that’s a concern for another time.

