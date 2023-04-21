Cubs’ Drew Smyly loses perfect game bid in the 8th inning after colliding with catcher Yan Gomes

Vladimir Guerrero Jr . put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees, 6-1. Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and has a 1.91 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance at Yankee Stadium. Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-htter. Toronto went ahead against Domingo Germán (1-2) when George Springer doubled on the game’s first pitch and two batters later Guerrero hit a drive into the visitors bullpen in left-center for his fourth home run this season. Guerrero is batting .301 (37 for 123) in 32 games at Yankee Stadium.

Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs’ 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Cody Bellinger went deep for the second straight day and third time this season against his former team. Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom also connected. Smyly struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings. Smyly was checked on by manager David Ross and an athletic trainer, but the pitcher stayed in the game. He retired Miguel Vargas on a popup to third and struck out James Outman , then was replaced by Jeremiah Estrada. Smyly received a thunderous ovation from the crowd of 30,381 as he walked off the mound at Wrigley Field. “That’s a tough way to end it,” Smyly said. “You feel like you’re really close.” Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Hoerner finished with four hits and four RBIs, and Wisdom and Mancini each drove in three runs. Leaning heavily on his fastball and curveball, Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and walked none in 7⅔ innings. He threw 68 of his season-high 103 pitches for strikes. “Amazing performance,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “That was fun to watch.”

Orioles beat Tigers for fourth straight victory

Adam Frazier hit a run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Baltimore Orioles their fourth straight victory, 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers. With the Tigers down to their last strike in the ninth, Javier Báez hit a tying single off Orioles closer Félix Bautista (2-1), snapping a 34-inning scoreless streak by Baltimore pitchers. The Orioles immediately answered. Ryan Mountcastle hit a one-out single off Jason Foley (0-1), then went to third on a single by Anthony Santander. Frazier followed with a soft grounder to the right side, and first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s throw home was not in time to get Mountcastle. Orioles starter Tyler Wells allowed three hits in seven innings, and Austin Hays homered in the seventh to give Baltimore a 1-0 lead. The Orioles hadn’t allowed a run since the first inning of Sunday’s win over the Chicago White Sox, the longest scoreless streak by an AL team in the same season since Baltimore threw 45 straight scoreless innings to end the 1995 season, according to OptaStats.

Brandon Lowe’s walkoff two-run homer lifts Rays

Christian Bethancourt hit a leadoff homer in the ninth and Brandon Lowe followed with a walkoff two-run shot off Reynaldo López to lead the Tampa Bay Rays over the Chicago White Sox 8-7. Harold Ramírez had a two-run homer off Michael Kopech during a four-run first for the Rays, who matched the 2019 Seattle Mariners as the only teams since 1901 to homer in each of their first 20 games. Chicago led 7-4 in the fourth after Eloy Jiménez hit his first home run this year, but Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Pablo López agrees to 73.5 million deal with Twins

Righthander Pablo López and the Twins have finalized a contract that guarantees $73.5 million over four seasons from 2024-27. “By the time the trade happened, I heard from multiple people how good of a fit this would be, and I can’t put into words how right that was,” López said Friday after finalizing a contract that guarantees $73.5 million over four seasons from 2024-27. Acquired from Miami in a January swap that sent American League batting champion and fan favorite Luis Arraez to the Marlins, López is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA through four starts with 33 strikeouts in 26 innings and only 15 hits allowed. … The Marlins placed pitcher Trevor Rogers on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps strain. … The Dodgers placed righthander Michael Grove on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. Los Angeles also selected the contract of righthander Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Righthander Ryan Pepiot, who is coming back from a left oblique strain, was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

White Sox’s Liam Hendriks in remission

Chicago manager Pedro Grifol welcomed the news that White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. “We’ve all prayed and prayed and prayed for his recovery,” Grifol said before the White Sox played Friday night at the Tampa Bay Rays. “What lifts my spirit is the fact he’s cancer-free. It has nothing to do with baseball. That was the most important thing for me, for us, for this organization, for every single fan. We’re all here, opened arms, waiting for him to get here whenever he’s ready.” Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago. Hendriks said Thursday he is cancer-free. A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. The Australian led the AL with a career-high 38 saves in 2021 after leaving Oakland to sign a $54 million, three-year contract with the White Sox … Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will remain on the injured list because of a strained right hamstring after feeling discomfort during a minor league rehabilitation assignment …The series opener between the Marlins and Guardians scheduled for Friday night was postponed by wet weather. The game was rescheduled for Saturday as part of a doubleheader

Padres’ Fernando Tatis has returned after 80-game PED suspension

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the Padres, bringing his trademark flair to the game of baseball. He’s also returning with a little humility. The 24-year-old played in a regular season game on Thursday night for the first time since an 80-game PED suspension that shocked and angered his teammates, management and a fan base. He batted leadoff and played right field in a 7-5 victory over the Diamondbacks in Arizona. Tatis finished 0 for 5, but made a nice running catch in the eighth inning that saved an extra-base hit. “It’s great to be back out there with my boys,” Tatis said. “Just happy to get that ‘W’ and be back out there. Embraced every single moment, embraced the fans, embraced everything.”