Defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche avoid falling into 2-0 hole against Kraken

Devon Toews scored with 7:01 remaining to complete Colorado’s rally from two goals down as the Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2, to even their first-round best-of-seven series at a game apiece.

After intermission, they flipped a switch to swagger mode. They played more like the version that earned a Stanley Cup title last season.

The Colorado Avalanche couldn’t find their stride in the first period Thursday night in Denver, skating with more caution than confidence.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin scored 48 seconds apart to tie the game. It set the stage for Toews, who knocked in a rebound for the Avalanche. It was Toews’s first career winning goal in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“When we’re playing like that, I don’t know many teams that can beat us,” defenseman Avalanche Bowen Byram said.

Justin Schultz scored 2:40 into the game and Brandon Tanev added a shorthanded goal 11 minutes later for a Kraken team that again got off to a flying start after winning, 3-1, in Game 1.

“We have to manage the game a little bit better, knowing what to do and slow the game down a little bit and go back to our roots, what works for us,” Seattle forward Yanni Gourde explained. “When we do that, we’re a pretty successful group. We don’t have to chase the game. We don’t have to change the way we play. We just go back to what we do and we should be OK.”

Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev was tested all night and finished with 27 saves. One of his top stops was in the closing seconds of the second period with Seattle on a three-on-one break. A pass was sent over to Jordan Eberle, but a sprawled-out Georgiev prevented the score with his extended right leg.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots for Seattle.

Game 3 is Saturday in Seattle, where the building will be rocking for the Kraken’s inaugural home postseason game.

Mark Stone rejuvenates Golden Knights

In just his second game since returning from back surgery, Mark Stone scored two third-period goals and assisted on another to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 Thursday night in Las Vegas to even their first-round series.

Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, Jack Eichel scored his first career playoff goal, and Phil Kessel and Alex Pietrangelo each had two assists. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves.

Stone’s goals were his first since January. He underwent back surgery Jan. 31 and returned in time for this series.

“I don’t want to miss this,” Stone said. “When I got traded (from Ottawa in 2019), this is the team I want to play for, the team I want to win with, the team I want to go to war with. So just to be back in here means the world to me.”

Adam Lowry and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 stops.

Game 3 is Saturday afternoon at Winnipeg.