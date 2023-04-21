East Boston captures Christie Serino Baseball Classic on a three-hit shutout from Jason DaSilva and Jared Pacitta

East Boston won the ninth Christie Serino Baseball Classic Friday behind strong performances from pitchers Jason DaSilva and Jared Pacitta, and sophomore catcher Andry Marte, who was named tournament MVP for a second straight year.
DaSilva and Pacitta combined for a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Greater Lawrence to cap the action at Malden High. Earlier in the day, Eastie came back from a five-run deficit to beat Somerville, 9-5, with Marte (3 for 4, 2 RBIs) leading the charge.
Greater Lawrence topped Malden, 6-4, and Malden beat Somerville, 10-4, in the other contests featured in the doubleheader tournament.
Named after legendary Saugus athlete and Malden Catholic coach and athletic director Christie Serino, the Baseball Classic shifted to Malden soon after Steve Freker returned to the program as head coach in 2017. Freker had previously coached in Malden from 1985-1999 and coached at Malden Catholic from 2004-2012 while Serino was AD and his sons, Nick and Anthony, came through the baseball program en route to Division I college careers.
“It was a good day of baseball,” Freker said. “It was a great way to honor coach Serino, who touched so many lives in the high school and college ranks. He was a beloved mentor to hundreds of student athletes.”
In the consolation game between Malden and Somerville, freshman Ryan McMahon and sophomore Aidan Brett combined to allow just three hits and four unearned runs. Brett struck out 8 of 11 batters in relief. Junior shortstop Jake Simpson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.