East Boston captures Christie Serino Baseball Classic on a three-hit shutout from Jason DaSilva and Jared Pacitta

East Boston won the ninth Christie Serino Baseball Classic Friday behind strong performances from pitchers Jason DaSilva and Jared Pacitta, and sophomore catcher Andry Marte, who was named tournament MVP for a second straight year.

DaSilva and Pacitta combined for a three-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Greater Lawrence to cap the action at Malden High. Earlier in the day, Eastie came back from a five-run deficit to beat Somerville, 9-5, with Marte (3 for 4, 2 RBIs) leading the charge.

Greater Lawrence topped Malden, 6-4, and Malden beat Somerville, 10-4, in the other contests featured in the doubleheader tournament.