EMass boys’ volleyball: Cambridge’s Isaac Wedaman doubles up in 3-2 win, headlines Players of the Week

Carter Barbosa, New Bedford — The junior racked up 38 assists, helping the Whalers prevail in a close 3-2 match against Durfee.

Ryan Cole and Ryan Lovasco, Essex Tech — The duo notched 10 kills apiece, leading the Hawks to their first win of the season by beating Greater Lawrence, 3-0.

Matteo Luciani, Lexington — The senior outside hitter contributed 15 kills and 12 digs in the Minutemen’s ALS One Tournament semifinal win against Winchester on Thursday, then followed up with 11 kills to guide Lexington past St. John’s (Shrewsbury) in the championship.