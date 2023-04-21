England’s Leah Williamson the latest soccer star to miss Women’s World Cup with a devastating injury

“Unfortunately the World Cup and Champions League dream is over for me and everyone will think that’s the main focus, butit’s the day to day of what I’m about to go through that is the most draining of my thoughts,” Williamson wrote on her Instagram account.

The Arsenal defender left a midweek game against Manchester United after injuring her knee, and the London club confirmed Friday that Williamson “suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament” and will need surgery. ACL injuries typically require 6-12 months of recovery.

England captain Leah Williamson will miss the Women’s World Cup because of a torn knee ligament, becoming the latest star player to sustain an ACL injury.

Williamson’s injury comes less than two weeks after US winger Mallory Swanson ruptured a patella tendon during a friendly against Ireland in Austin, Texas. Swanson, who was in the best form of her career, will be sidelined at least six months.

The Women’s Super League match Wednesday was played at Leigh Sports Village. After the game, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall criticized the quality of playing surfaces in the WSL, saying improvements are needed “so we can keep the players on the pitch.”

The versatile Williamson, who can play in defense or midfield, helped England win the European Championship last summer.

England already is without striker Beth Mead, who is expected to miss the World Cup after tearing her ACL last November.

The World Cup begins in July. Australia and New Zealand are co-hosts.

Mead also plays for Arsenal, which faces Wolfsburg on Sunday in the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League. After her injury, Mead called for more research into women’s ACL injuries.

Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema — yet another Arsenal player — tore her ACL in December. She tweeted she was “gutted” for Williamson.

Last July, Spain’s Alexia Putellas tore her ACL and the two-time Ballon d’Or winner has just recently returned to team training with Barcelona. Two-time World Cup winner Christen Press of the United States had the same injury the month before.

Norway striker Ada Hegerberg, the all-time leading scorer in the Women’s Champions League, was sidelined for an extended periodafter her ACL injury in January 2020 with French club Lyon.

Ranked No. 4 by FIFA, England is poised to make a run at the World Cup title this summer in Australia and New Zealand. Inthe previous two tournaments, the Lionesses finished third (2015 in Canada) and fourth (2019 in France). In this year’s group stage, they will face Haiti, Denmark, and China.

The United States, the two-time reigning world champion, also expects stiff competition from Germany, Sweden, and France. The Netherlands, which finished second in 2019, joins Australia, defending Olympic champion Canada, and Brazil in the broader groupof contenders.

‘’Ultimately, I think it’s just my time,’’ Williamson said on Instagram. ‘’In the past of couple years alone I have watched teammates beat serious illness and adversity with the biggest of smiles on their faces. I also hold perspective that globallythere are much greater difficulties and therefore my circumstances right now are just that, circumstantial, and I’ve seen a lot worse.’’