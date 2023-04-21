fb-pixel Skip to main content
The Bruins are facing the Panthers in Game 3 of their series. Follow the action here.

By Matt Porter, Kevin Paul Dupont and Conor Ryan Globe Staff and Boston.com Staff,Updated April 21, 2023, 1 hour ago
Officials separate the Bruins' Trent Frederic (left) and the Panthers' Ryan Lomberg after they started sparring with seconds left in Wednesday's game.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After a sloppy Game 2 in which goalie Linus Ullmark got little help from his defensemen and gave up the most goals he had all season, the Bruins are back at it in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Panthers.

Coach Jim Montgomery shuffled his lines for the pregame skate following Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, but the Bruins remain without injured captain Patrice Bergeron.

We’ll be sharing live updates and analysis throughout Game 3. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on NESN and TNT.

Game 4 is on Sunday at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. Here’s the full schedule.

