The Bruins are facing the Panthers in Game 3 of their series. Follow the action here.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs.
After a sloppy Game 2 in which goalie Linus Ullmark got little help from his defensemen and gave up the most goals he had all season, the Bruins are back at it in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Panthers.
Coach Jim Montgomery shuffled his lines for the pregame skate following Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, but the Bruins remain without injured captain Patrice Bergeron.
We’ll be sharing live updates and analysis throughout Game 3. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on NESN and TNT.
Advertisement
Game 4 is on Sunday at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. Here’s the full schedule.
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports. Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.