The Bruins are facing the Panthers in Game 3 of their series. Follow the action here.

Sign up for Garden Party, a daily newsletter throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs.

After a sloppy Game 2 in which goalie Linus Ullmark got little help from his defensemen and gave up the most goals he had all season, the Bruins are back at it in Florida for Game 3 of their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Panthers.

Coach Jim Montgomery shuffled his lines for the pregame skate following Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, but the Bruins remain without injured captain Patrice Bergeron.