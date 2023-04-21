The genuine support for St. John’s (Shrewsbury) boys’ volleyball on and off the court is growing

“It was an explosion of noise after that ball hit the floor,” said Seaver. “It was wild. His smile after that was just different. The gym was loud, when that happened it pushed us over the edge. It led our energy for the rest of the game.”

The senior learned he’d be starting right before the game in the huddle. Coach Dan Seaver considered the decision obvious, at a game when the team raised over $3,500 for brain cancer research in memory of Menhall’s mother Kristen , who battled the disease for 21 years before her death last September.

It was just an early point in the first set for St. John’s Shrewsbury. But when Tripp Menhall slammed a kill for one of the first points of the match, the crowd was ignited.

The 3-0 win on April 13 over BC High kept the 10th-ranked Pioneers, now 7-2, atop the Catholic Conference. They followed with a victory against Agawam on Monday, 3-1, after dropping the first set 25-13.

“Last year, we were the definition of mediocrity, 10-10,” said senior Matt Deeley. “We knew [this year] we were going to have a great season. The Agawam win showed us what we can do.”

It was the BC High game, though, when the team showed that it was not just their play that is special this season. Roughly 200 fans packed the place, including 30 or so from Menhall’s family. When he recorded the kill, the fan section, wearing gray for brain cancer awareness, chanted Tripp’s name.

“It was amazing,” Menhall said. “I’m not a starter on the team so it felt great to be out there with my family and my friends. To get a kill like that was really exciting.”

Seaver cultivates the community to be like a family, but the volume of support came as a surprise to Menhall, who joined the team as a junior just last season.

“I don’t think I would’ve believed it,” Menhall said. “It’s a crazy thing, I was told a while ago that we’d be doing this. I didn’t expect this big a turnout, it was just great to see.”

The huge crowd provided a spark for the team.

“Everyone coming to that one game showed us we have this school, this community riding with us,” senior Nolan Farrell said. “Knowing we have something to fight for, we realize we have this support for each other, but we also have support from the school.”

Menhall’s father, Dalton, said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. People from BC High donated, SJS players told him it was an honor to play in her memory, and the founder of Stitch This in Marlborough, Laura Butland, offered to do the lettering on the warmup jerseys “We play for Kristen” for free.

“I said ‘you don’t even know me,’” Dalton said. “She said it doesn’t matter. Her kids went to St. John’s and she wanted to contribute. A lot of really cool acts of people being generous and going out of their way to show their support.”

Seeing Tripp announced as a starter, hearing the applause, and watching his son high five his teammates was an emotional moment for Dalton.

“That was so real, that was so genuine,” he said. “I know how proud Kristen was of him and would be of him in that moment.”

As the Pioneers, who also participated in the ALS One Tournament (with Menhall recording the winning kill in the semifinal), continue their dominant season on the court, the team will always remember when the game became bigger than volleyball.

“The actual win of the game was not the biggest win of the night,” Deeley said. “All the money we raised and the people that came out was the biggest win.”

St. John's Shrewsbury boys' volleyball coach Dan Seaver has cultivated a community to act like family in support of the Pioneers. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Service points

▪ O’Bryant senior Aymen Blanco’s shift to libero has helped spark the Tigers to a 7-1 start. Even more impressive: Blanco has made an impact while fasting the entire season; he observed Ramadan through Thursday along with two other Muslim JV players.

Coach Paul Pitts-Dilley made sure to give Blanco a green light to rest whenever he needed since Blanco cannot eat or drink during the day. Blanco still manages to be a consistent winning presence, and played every point in a five-set, 3-hour marathon win against Cambridge on April 12. Pitts-Dilley is amazed at Blanco’s resilience.

“I think it’s a great example,” he said. “When you feel you’re tired and sweaty and you take a sip of water, thinking, ‘Can I do this fifth set?’ And then there’s Ayman, who hasn’t drank water since the sun rose.”

▪ Revere started its boys’ program just two seasons ago, and in year three, the Patriots have solidified themselves as contenders at 6-1 in the Greater Boston League.

Christyan Berger, Alex Serrano Taborda, and Ruben Rodriguez have been on the squad from its inception and have ascended to on-court leadership roles.

“The growth over the last two years has really helped to start off this season,” coach Lianne Mimmo said. “I have about four guys coming back from that original team that are performing at a high level.”

▪ Medfield (5-0) is one of seven undefeated teams remaining that have played at least three games. The Warriors have breezed past their Tri-Valley League foes and also taken close wins against Newton South and Xaverian.

Coach Jerry Shu said his team’s core has been together since spring sports returned during the pandemic, and after graduating only one senior last year, they have the experience to make noise.

“Like many other programs that are well established, it is the dedication, consistency, setting expectations, and bringing the next man up is what builds and maintains a program,” he said.

Games to watch

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.