Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett lead Knicks to series lead with win at rocking Madison Square Garden

The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. They led Game 3 by 27 points in the fourth quarter, when a sold-out crowd of 19,812 at Madison Square Garden was so loud there was little chance of hearing much of what the public address announcer was saying — especially as seldom-used veteran Derrick Rose was checking into the game to a huge ovation.

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the Knicks held the Cavaliers to the lowest point total in the NBA this season, rolling to a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory Friday night.

Advertisement

Josh Hart added 13 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who host Game 4 Sunday. They became the first team to allow fewer than 80 points during the regular season or postseason.

Get Garden Party A daily pop-up newsletter covering everything you need to know about the Celtics’ and Bruins’ 2023 postseasons. Enter Email Sign Up

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for the Cavaliers, who never gave themselves a chance with their most inept offensive performance of the season. Their previous worst effort since the start of the season was 81 points, also at the Knicks on Dec. 4.

Darius Garland, who scored 32 points in Game 2, managed just 10 on 4-for-21 shooting. Caris LeVert, moved into the starting lineup after scoring 24 in that 107-90 victory, missed all six shots in the first half before coming on late for 17 points.

Barrett was just 6 for 25 in the first two games but his shot was falling and he aggressively drove to the basket to get himself going. Plus, some of the Cavs’ 21 turnovers sent Barrett and the Knicks off to easy transition baskets.

It was just the second time the playoffs came to Madison Square Garden in the last 10 years and fans loved it, a game that looked more like something played by the beloved 1990s Knicks, who had the Garden rocking deep in many springs with their rugged brand of basketball.

Advertisement

Garland left the game for a time in the fourth quarter after hurting his ankle when he stepped on a photographer behind the basket.