Joel Embiid out of Game 4 for 76ers with sprained right knee

Embiid, a two-time NBA scoring champion, has been hit by injuries in the playoffs most of his career. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb and an orbital fracture last year in the playoffs. He's missed other postseason games with knee injuries and illness.

The 76ers added the All-Star center to the injury report Friday night, a night after he was limping multiple times during their 102-97 victory in Game 3. The NBA’s leading scorer did block a shot to protect a 2-point lead with 8.8 seconds left and said after the game he was OK.

Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Nets on Saturday in New York.

The 76ers can't afford to have Embiid miss much time if they want to make a serious run at their first NBA championship since 1983.

Embiid dodged an ejection Thursday night when he kicked his leg up toward Brooklyn center Nic Claxton’s groin. Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg into Claxton’s upper leg area before players from both teams rushed in.

After a video review, Embiid was given a flagrant foul 1.

James responds to Dillon’s jabs

LeBron James has seemed wise beyond his years since the start of his basketball journey, and he wasn’t about to drop down to Dillon Brooks’s level of discourse heading into a pivotal game for the Lakers.

James declined to respond to the Grizzlies’ top agitator Friday after Brooks said the top scorer in NBA history was “old” following Game 2 of the teams’ first-round playoff series, which resumes Saturday in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old James patiently parried several questions about Brooks’ comments and about the importance of trash talk in general before abruptly cutting short his media session. James never said Brooks’s name, but he clearly knew who’s behind the narrative trying to push its way into a 1-1 series after two eventful games in Memphis.

“I’m ready to play,” James said. “That’s it.”