Mac Meissner, a second-year pro, becomes eighth player to break 60 on the Korn Ferry Tour

Meissner, in his second full year on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit after finishing at SMU, opened the Lecom Suncoast Classic at Lakewood Ranch, Fla., with a 71 and was just hoping to make the cut. But when he made a 20-foot birdie putt on the eight hole at Lakewood National, he realized he could reach golf’s magic number with an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole.

The Korn Ferry Tour record is 58 by Stephen Jaeger in 2016 at the Ellie Mae Classic.

Mac Meissner made a 15-foot eagle putt Friday on his final hole for a 12-under-par 59, becoming the eighth player to break 60 on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“We were kind of in between clubs in the fairway and my caddie looked at me and he goes, ‘Are we trying to shoot 59 or are we trying to shoot 60?’ So I pulled less club [6-iron] and went right at it,” Meissner said.

Meissner was in a tie for third, four shots behind, when he finished. Of the seven other players who had sub-60 rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour, only Jaeger and Jason Gore (a 59 in 2005) went on to win.

Gooch leads LIV down under

Talor Gooch upstaged the more-fancied names on the LIV Golf tour by shooting a 10-under-par 62 to take a four-stroke lead after the first round of the inaugural Australian tournament at Adelaide.

The 31-year-old American started with a par on his opening hole in the shotgun-start format — the par-3 12th — but then had 10 birdies, including five in a row.

Two more players in the unfancied category — Richard Bland and Dean Burmester — shot 66s and were tied for second. Five players were tied for fourth, including Danny Lee, who won the second LIV event in Arizona in mid-March.

The higher-profile names in the 48-player field were further behind on the leaderboard.

Sergio Garcia shot 68 and British Open champion Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had 69s. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson had 70s, and Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson shot 71. Bryson DeChambeau had a 73.

LIV Golf and local organizers said there was a sellout crowd of 35,000 for the first day. Local media reported that there were long lines of fans waiting to enter the course when the golfers teed off shortly after midday in Adelaide.

“The energy was really high out there,” said Smith, who is Australian. “It’s nice to have a lot of people that are riding with you but it’s also pretty stressful — you want to hit a good shot all the time, it’s not as free-flowing as what it typically is.”