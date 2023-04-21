Offseason conditioning has made Alex Verdugo lighter, quicker, and stronger

“I focused in the offseason on just getting better in every aspect,” Verdugo said. “Get faster, feel better swinging, slim down. Just more baseball ready and I think I did that.”

He thought there was more to give.

MILWAUKEE — Alex Verdugo was an above-average player in his first three seasons with the Red Sox, but that was as far as it went.

The work had paid off. Verdugo carried an .887 OPS into Friday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers and had a team best 1.0 bWAR through 20 games.

The Sox list Verdugo at 209 pounds. He said he played most of last season at 215-220 pounds.

“It wasn’t that I lost a lot of weight. I just cleaned it up,” Verdugo said. “I feel quicker on my feet, more athletic and stronger.”

Preparing to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic put a priority on offseason conditioning. But it was more than that.

Verdugo turns 27 next month and can be a free agent after the 2024 season. He’s at a point where the Sox will soon have to decide whether he’s worth more than a year-to-year commitment.

“I just want to go out there and play hard,” Verdugo said. “If money is your motivation, you can make anything about it. Run hard and you’ll make more than if you dog it, right?

“For me, the money would be nice. It gives you some reassurance. But I want to win. I want to put up numbers I’m proud of. I know I’m a good baseball player but I want to take that next step and carry a team and get to the postseason.

“If you do that, the money takes care of itself.”

Verdugo, who lives in Arizona, has come to like Boston more than he initially expected when he was acquired from the Dodgers in 2020.

“I love this place. I’m happy here,” he said. “It’s far from home and that part of it really does [stink]. But the other part that makes up [for] it is the historic field, a great organization, the training staff. There’s so many things that I like.

“We’ll talk whenever we talk.”

Sticking with six

For now the Sox are staying with a six-man rotation. Chris Sale is scheduled to face the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday with an extra day off. The same would be true for Corey Kluber on Tuesday.

Cora said it would “most likely” be Tanner Houck on Wednesday unless he is needed in relief before then.

“We’re trying to stretch this as much as possible. I think it’s beneficial for us,” Cora said.

With a day off coming on Thursday, the Sox will likely trim back to a five-man rotation.

“At one point we’re going to have to,” Cora said.

Houck steps up

One of the messages given the Sox players during spring training was about the importance of getting involved in the community, something that had fallen off in recent years.

Houck was listening.

He has established a relationship with The Home for Little Wanderers, the oldest child welfare agency in the country and plans to visit their facilities at least once a month during the season.

It started by spending time at the Harrington House, a group home in Dorchester, on Wednesday.

“If I can do something to help one person it’ll be worth it,” said Houck, who also hosted 10 children at Fenway on Thursday.

For Houck, it’s personal. His sister, Reanna, was adopted by his family when she was 4.

“It’s a big issue, kids finding homes,” he said. “I know from talking to her what it means to them. Anything I can do to help, I want to do.”

Getting in balance

With Adam Duvall on the injured list, the Sox are carrying four lefthanded-hitting outfielders [Verdugo, Jarren Duran, Raimel Tapia, and Masataka Yoshida] and one righthanded hitter in Rob Refsynder. To achieve some balance, Cora plans to use righthanded-hitting Kiké Hernández in center field against lefthanded pitchers. He’ll play the infield against righthanders. “I’m really good with that,” Cora said … Righthander Chris Martin, who was placed on the injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation, has made good progress and should start playing catch during the road trip. “That one is trending in the right direction as far as strength,” Cora said … Lefthander Joely Rodriguez, who has been out all season with an oblique strain, has started throwing in the bullpen in Fort Myers. That’s the start of a progression likely to take at least 3-4 weeks.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.