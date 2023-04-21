Patrice Bergeron and Linus Ullmark are not on the ice with Bruins for morning skate

SUNRISE, Fla. — Neither Patrice Bergeron nor Linus UIlmark was present for the Bruins’ Friday morning skate in advance of Game 3 of their first-round playoff series vs. the Panthers.

Coach Jim Montgomery debuted a group of mixed-up lines at the FLA Live Arena workout, with only the defense pairing of Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo remaining the same from Game 2.

By order of line rushes at practice, the first line had Brad Marchand skating with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Second-line center David Krejci had Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk on his wings. Pavel Zacha, formerly the center for Marchand and DeBrusk, drew Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak as his wings. The fourth line was Jakub Lauko, Tomas Nosek, and Garnet Hathaway, with Nick Foligno taking a seat.