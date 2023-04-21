fb-pixel Skip to main content
Patrice Bergeron and Linus Ullmark are not on the ice with Bruins for morning skate

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated April 21, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Linus Ullmark gave up five goals in the Game 2 loss.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

SUNRISE, Fla. — Neither Patrice Bergeron nor Linus UIlmark was present for the Bruins’ Friday morning skate in advance of Game 3 of their first-round playoff series vs. the Panthers.

Coach Jim Montgomery debuted a group of mixed-up lines at the FLA Live Arena workout, with only the defense pairing of Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo remaining the same from Game 2.

By order of line rushes at practice, the first line had Brad Marchand skating with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic. Second-line center David Krejci had Taylor Hall and Jake DeBrusk on his wings. Pavel Zacha, formerly the center for Marchand and DeBrusk, drew Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak as his wings. The fourth line was Jakub Lauko, Tomas Nosek, and Garnet Hathaway, with Nick Foligno taking a seat.

The defense pairs had Matt Grzelcyk drawing back in with old buddy Charlie McAvoy, and McAvoy’s former partner, Dmitry Orlov, skating on his off side (right) with Derek Forbort. Connor Clifton appeared to be a scratch.

With Ullmark not present, it looked like Jeremy Swayman would draw the start. Brandon Bussi was the backup goalie.

Montgomery was slated to address reporters around noon.

The practice lineup:

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Extras: Nick Foligno, Oskar Steen, A.J. Greer

Defense pairs:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov

Extras: Jakub Zboril-Connor Clifton

Goal:

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi


Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

