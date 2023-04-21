Pitching from a position of strength, North Reading’s Keely Hannon shuts out Triton softball

Hannon was committed to whatever it took to be the best player possible, extra hours in the gym and time in the cage.

In the offseason, North Reading softball coach Nicole Zimmerman and junior Keely Hannon set up a regimented plan to ensure a successful season.

Thus far, the attention to detail has paid dividends.

Hannon hurled a shutout, striking out 13 in a 3-0 Cape Ann League victory for visiting North Reading over previously-unbeaten Triton.

Hannon remained committed to strengthening her legs for an improved push-off from the circle, solidifying her whip motion, and perfecting grips for each pitch.

“This season, she’s focused,” said Zimmerman. “She’s so laser focused ― everything that she wants to do, she goes and does.

“Her bat is really starting to come around. She’s one of the hardest workers in terms of improving her game. She works really hard at each detail.”

Junior Bella Duffy singled to start the third inning, stole second base and after junior Caitlin Reilly singled, senior Mia Vittozzi ripped an RBI single. Junior Olivia Reilly ripped an RBI double to plate her twin, Caitlin, and cap the hit parade.

Hannon later doubled off the fence for a run.

With a 17-player roster, the Hornets (6-1) utilize a balanced approach at the plate and in the field. With a plethora of juniors on the team, the leadership core has taken form. Playing with confidence, North Reading is a contender in the Cape Ann.

“To me, it was the girls getting confidence in themselves like the coaches have confidence in them,” said Zimmerman. “They’ve taken the bull by the horns and ran with it.

“They’re gelling, they just seem more confident in themselves. Last year, they played a little timid because they were a young team and they didn’t have a freshman season. They’re playing more relaxed and having fun.”

It was time for a high five for North Reading’s Bella Duggy (7) and Olivia Reilly in Friday's 3-0 Cape Ann win at previously-unbeaten Triton Regional. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





