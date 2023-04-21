Game 21: Red Sox at Brewers lineups and pregame notes

The Brewers capped their trip with a 5-3 win over the Mariners Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Milwaukee was off Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are back at home after winning 7 of 10 on a road trip through Arizona, San Diego, and Seattle. The Brewers have righthander Freddy Peralta as their scheduled starter Friday.

After going 5-2 on their homestand against the Angels and Twins, including an 11-5 victory Thursday , the Red Sox hit the road for their next six games, beginning Friday night in Milwaukee.

“We played three good baseball teams, and we played well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “To go 7-3 on a road trip like that, it’s good baseball. I don’t know if you can pick one guy on the trip. That’s what makes it a great trip. The whole roster did something on this trip. That’s when you have great stretches of baseball.”

The Red Sox will start righthander Nick Pivetta Friday. The game will be televised on NESN+ because Game 3 of the Bruins’ first-round playoff series is on NESN in the same time frame.

Lineups

RED SOX (10-10): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

BREWERS (14-5): TBA

Pitching: RHP Freddy Peralta (2-1, 3.18 ERA)

Time: 8:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN+, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Peralta: Raimel Tapia 2-2, Justin Turner 0-5

Brewers vs. Pivetta: Willy Adames 1-4, Brian Anderson 2-9, Mike Brosseau 0-1, Victor Caratini 0-1, William Contreras 2-5, Rowdy Tellez 2-5, Luke Voit 0-1, Jesse Winker 0-6, Christian Yelich 4-11

Stat of the day: Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is batting .333 when leading off an inning this season.

Notes: Milwaukee center fielder Garrett Mitchell was placed on the 10-day injured list after hurting his left shoulder Tuesday in Seattle ... The Brewers’ ace righthander, Corbin Burnes, departed in the sixth inning of the series opener in Seattle with what was described as a minor left pectoral strain, but he is expected to start as scheduled Sunday ... Peralta struggled his last time out, giving up five runs on a career-high nine hits in five innings during a 10-3 loss at San Diego ... Peralta went six innings in each of his previous two starts, allowing a total of one run. Opponents are batting .231 against Peralta, who has never faced the Red Sox ... Pivetta was tagged for six runs in four-plus innings during his last start, allowing five hits and walking three, but he did not get the decision in a 9-7 comeback win over the Angels ... Pivetta has made two career starts vs. Milwaukee, in 2017 with the Phillies and last season with Boston, going 0-2 and allowing 13 runs on 16 hits, including four homers, in 10 innings ... Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, recalled Monday from Triple A Worcester, doubled and drove in three runs Thursday. Duran is 5 for 13 (.385) with 4 doubles and 5 RBIs in four games.

Information from Stats and Field Level Media was included in this report.