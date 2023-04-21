Red Sox hammer out a victory over Brewers

At 11-10, the Sox are over .500 for the first time since April 9, having won six of their last eight games. This was a particularly impressive victory as the Brewers came into the game 14-5 and riding a four-game win streak.

Jarren Duran drove in the go-ahead run and Kenley Jansen locked it down with a dominant ninth inning as the Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-3, on Friday night.

MILWAUKEE — In what has been a season of stops and starts, the Red Sox are gaining some momentum.

Nick Pivetta (1-1) pitched effectively into the sixth inning before Josh Winckowski and Jansen combined for 3 1/3 shutout innings.

It was the fifth save for Jansen, who has pitched seven scoreless innings in his first season with the Sox and struck out 11.

With 396 saves Jansen moved past Craig Kimbrel for seventh on the all-time list.

The Sox scored three of their runs with two outs.

The Sox took an early 2-0 lead on Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. It started with some small ball and got much bigger.

Duran led off the third inning with a single and was sacrificed to second by Yu Chang. Alex Verdugo then drove a slider down the right-field line for his third home run, continuing his hot start to the season.

Pivetta could not hold the lead.

After retiring six of the first seven batters he faced, Pivetta allowed a single by No. 8 hitter Owen Miller.

Miller stole second and scored on a two-out single to left field by Christian Yelich.

Long-time Red Sox nemesis Rowdy Tellez homered to right field in the fourth inning. The former Blue Jay had not faced the Sox since 2021 but as usual did damage against them.

The home run was his 13th in 36 career games against the Sox.

William Contreras followed with a double to right field. With two outs, Brice Turang singled to shallow right and was waved to the plate by third base coach Jason Lane.

Verdugo had a play, but his throw was up the third base line and Contreras scored.

The Red Sox took back the lead in the sixth inning.

Kiké Hernández and Triston Casas drew two-out walks off Peralta, who was replaced by Hoby Milner, a lefty sidearmer.

Sox manager Alex Cora went to the only righthanded hitter on his bench, Rob Refsynder. He took two strikes, didn’t offer at a curveball in the dirt, and then singled to right field to drive in Hernandez and send Casas to third.

Duran followed with a low line drive to the left side that had an exit velocity of 100.4 mph. Miller, the third baseman, dove and got his glove on the ball but could not catch it.

Casas scored and Duran had his sixth RBI in five games since being recalled from Triple A Worcester.

The Sox had another two-out rally in the seventh inning. Justin Turner drew a walk off Bryse Wilson and came around when Masataka Yoshida doubled deep to the gap in left.

It was Yoshida’s first extra-base hit since April 6.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.