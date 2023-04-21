Revolution coach Bruce Arena fined for his criticism of officials in Columbus

The game was stopped during extra time to review a possible Andrew Farrell handball — but none was called. Arena, never one to shy from sharing an opinion, received his own yellow card after the match.

The Revolution played the final 25 minutes last Saturday with 10 men following Dylan Borrero’s second yellow card, but still carried a 1-0 lead on the Crew into second-half stoppage time. Fourth official Meghan Mullen posted five added minutes, but the teams played nearly eight, Sean Zawadski heading home a cross for the equalizer on the final play of the match.

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena was fined an undisclosed amount “for violating the league’s public criticism policy” following New England’s 1-1 stoppage-time draw last weekend in Columbus, Major League Soccer announced Friday.

“The fourth official was pretty useless the entire game,” he said of Mullen, who made her professional debut in 2021. “And for some reason, she then voiced her opinion 98½ minutes into the game.”

He was equally critical of the video review, citing the league’s “phony baloney standard of clear and obvious” in the face of the time needed for the decision, and of referee Chris Penso, who gave Borrero his first yellow card for dissent.

“He’s a young, immature player,” Arena said of Borrero, “and you’re in a game with a referee that’s probably immature as well. I think the yellow card for dissent, a strong referee doesn’t give that.”

Penso has been an MLS referee for more than 200 matches dating to 2011, as well as serving in a variety of national and international capacities.

“I think our guys did a good job, played real hard,” Arena said. “I think game management by the officiating crew and the VAR was very poor. They scored, on my watch, in the 98th minute, so I’m disappointed with all of that. It’s that simple.”

Also Friday, the Revolution announced defender Henry Kessler underwent successful surgery to repair a right hamstring injury suffered April 8 against Montreal. Kessler is expected to miss four months.

New England (5-1-2, 17 points), tops in the Eastern Conference, hosts Sporting Kansas City Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.



