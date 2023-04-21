Rockland’s Megan Khang one back at LPGA’s first major of the season

Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 US Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club.

Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under-par 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship.

After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Finishing on the front nine, the 27-year-old just missed an eagle on the par-4 ninth when her second shot landed mere inches from the hole before she tapped it in.

The remainder of the second round will wrap up Saturday morning after the start Friday was delayed two hours after more than 2 inches of rain fell overnight.

Lilia Vu and Megan Khang of Rockland, Mass., were tied for second, a stroke behind. Khang shot a 67, and Vu had a 69.

Vu was great on the front nine with four birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9. She struggled some after that, with three bogeys on the back nine.

Khang had five birdies without a bogey, finishing just minutes before play was suspended because of darkness.

“I’m super thrilled,” Khang said. “I mean, hole 2 gave me a little bit of a struggle, and then coming down the stretch in the dark, 9 was kind of a little tricky chip.”

Vu is looking to second victory of her career after the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Patty Tavatanakit and Nelly Korda were tied for fourth at 6 under. Tavatanakit had seven birdies, including on the last two holes to shoot a 67.

World No. 2 Korda had five birdies and three bogeys in a 70.

Lexi Thompson was tied for 66th at 2 over, with two holes left. She said Wednesday that she was struggling with a sore right wrist after hitting too much at home in preparation for the tournament.