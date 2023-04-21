Why the stakes are especially high for the Patriots in this draft

“Just spending money 2-3 years ago, I think we spent more cash than any team or the two or three teams in the history of spending, and it didn’t get the value we hoped it would. So I think having a solid draft is the foundation to building a team and sustaining it.”

“To be good in this league, you’ve got to draft well,” the Patriots owner said in Arizona . “We had a little period where we didn’t draft as well a few years ago. We were able to get that changed and we’re doing much better. And I look to the addition of draft choices to make a difference.

FOXBOROUGH — When Robert Kraft addressed reporters three weeks ago at the NFL owners meetings, he wasn’t subtle about what he wants to see with his team this offseason.

Kraft vowed that he wasn’t going to buy a team through free agency again, as in 2021 when he spent $175 million fully guaranteed on more than 20 free agents. The Patriots went 18-17 without a playoff win in the two seasons since.

When apprised of Kraft’s comments last week, Patriots personnel director Matt Groh barely blinked.

“Mr. Kraft is exactly right,” Groh said. “But there’s not an owner or a general manager or head coach that doesn’t feel that way. I’m pretty sure nobody’s going into the draft saying, ‘Eh, we’ll be all right if we screw up on our first-round pick.’ ”

Except the stakes are a little different for the Patriots in this year’s draft, which will be held Thursday through Saturday. The Patriots are coming off their second losing season in three years. They haven’t won a playoff game in four years. The offense was a train wreck last year. The owner is growing restless. The seat has never been hotter for Bill Belichick and his staff.

The Patriots have the 14th pick in the first round, and 11 selections overall.

To keep the owner happy, it starts with a successful draft. Specifically, the Patriots need to find multiple productive players on offense, an area in which they have struggled over the last several years.

The Patriots have found a few solid defensive players in the draft in recent years — safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, cornerbacks Marcus and Jack Jones — but their record in drafting offensive players is spotty.

Groh, a Patriots scout since 2011 who this year will be running his second draft as personnel director, understands the importance of hitting on multiple picks, particularly the first-rounder.

“Can’t miss on those guys,” he said. “You’re making a real investment in that guy you’re taking in the first round. You better do your homework and make sure you get those guys right, from a character perspective and from a player perspective.”

The Patriots’ last five first-round picks have all been on offense, but they have yet to hit on one. Two are still too early to tell — guard Cole Strange (2022) and quarterback Mac Jones (2021), though neither has had a great start to his career. Receiver N’Keal Harry (2019) was a total bust, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel (both 2018) were underwhelming and didn’t make it to a second contract.

The Patriots haven’t been finding many productive players in the middle to late rounds, either. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is a gem from the 2021 fourth round, guard Mike Onwenu was a great find in the 2020 sixth round, and receiver Jakobi Meyers was a great story as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Quarterback Bailey Zappe, last year’s fourth-round pick, also had impressive flashes as a rookie.

Otherwise, the Patriots whiffed on Harry and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene (both 2020 third round). They got little out of Damien Harris and Jarrett Stidham (2019 third and fourth rounds), and haven’t gotten much yet from Tyquan Thornton (2022 second round).

Before 2018, the Patriots hadn’t used a first-round pick on an offensive player since tackle Nate Solder in 2011. Combine that with the recent draft struggles, and a glaring void in offensive talent has been left in the last three seasons since Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman departed.

The 2023 Patriots have several needs to fill, particularly on offense.

They need one more wide receiver to go with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Thornton. Their struggles in drafting and developing receivers are well-chronicled — from Bethel Johnson to Chad Jackson to Taylor Price to Aaron Dobson to Harry — but they need to keep trying.

Most of the top NFL teams have more than one elite receiver — like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati, or DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Philadelphia — and the Patriots need to put more firepower around Jones.

This year’s receiver class isn’t considered as top-heavy as in previous seasons, and Groh seemed to imply that the Patriots are ready to find a receiver somewhere in the middle rounds.

“There’s a lot of good wide receivers in this draft,” Groh said. “You can find these guys throughout the draft. Obviously if you’re taking one in the first round, you better have some conviction.”

The Patriots also need a third tight end to groom behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, both free agents after 2023. This year’s class is one of the deepest in history, with nearly a dozen prospects projected to go in the top three rounds.

The Patriots also need an offensive tackle to develop behind veterans Trent Brown and Riley Reiff, and perhaps a center to develop behind David Andrews.

If they want to go defense with the 14th pick, cornerback would seem to be the obvious spot. They have a vacancy on the outside with Jalen Mills expected to move to safety, and haven’t had a big, physical, No. 1 cornerback since Stephon Gilmore left in 2020.

To give themselves an advantage in this year’s draft, the Patriots hired a secret weapon — new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who was offensive coordinator at Alabama the last two years.

“He knows those players very, very well,” Groh said. “And then he’s in the SEC, where there are a lot of good players. I certainly don’t have all the answers. Trying to find out as much information on these guys going into the draft as we can. And Coach O’Brien, he’s a wealth of knowledge and has been a really, really good friend and resource for myself.”

It doesn’t matter who is helping out or where the help comes from. Belichick and Groh need to have a good draft this week.

The owner is demanding it. Their jobs may depend on it.





Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.