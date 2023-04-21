With Bruins’ top two centers injured, Jim Montgomery put his lineup in a blender and the moves paid off

On Friday night, Jim Montgomery’s record-setting Black and Gold, the most successful team in NHL regular-season history, had the coach scrambling his lines, mixing his defensive pairings, and otherwise reaching for whatever it takes (more glue!, more paper clips!) to keep his team from falling off the dance floor.

That’s not really how the postseason is playing for the Bruins this Stanley Cup spring.

SUNRISE, Fla. — Dance with the one that brought you.

“Lotto balls,” Montgomery said late in the morning, prior to Game 3 vs. the Panthers, suggesting that it was chance that drove his lineup decisions.

But in a moment of seriousness, the forever blue-skies coach added, “There is a method to how we think the lines will help us tonight.”

In a more candid moment, Montgomery could have added, “Heaven help us!” with hands clasped in prayer.

In the end, all the Montgomery maneuvering paid off in a 4-2 win that lifted the Bruins to a 2-1 series lead.

Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak, and Nick Foligno provided the goals — Pastrnak’s chasing starting goalie Alex Lyon. The revamped lineup, its emphasis on a stiffer, more defensive game, allowed the Panthers a meager 30 shots on net.

The theater of postseason absurdities, one that already had Patrice Bergeron hitting 0 for 3 in availability, grew worse when No. 2 center David Krejci was scratched after he took the pregame warm-up. Yep, that meant the Bruins entered Game 3 without their top two centers.

The asterisk entering the season was: *Bergeron and Krejci are both well into their their 30s, so you never know.”

Well, we’re finding out, and it’s looking like a rocky road in the attempt to collect 16 wins..

As the regular season drew to a close, the Bruins were counting on a center depth chart that read: Bergeron-Krejci-Charlie Coyle-Tomas Nosek.

Come Game 3, the new math read: Coyle-Pavel Zacha-Trent Frederic-Nosek. Coyle had moved to the penthouse. Zacha and Frederic were recruits off the wing. Only the steady Nosek held his cleanup spot.

▪ Earlier in the series on Causeway Street, the Bruins struggled at the faceoff dot, especially in Game 2 at the top end of the lineup. Zacha, who slotted into Bergeron’s spot on the first line, lost 13 of his 19 drops (31.6 percent). Krejci won 8 of 19, a slightly more respectable 42.1 percent.

The reliable Nosek, the anchor on the No. 4 line, led the way at the dot (19 for 27, 70.4 percent) through two games. So good Montgomery had to enter Game 3 with the thought of utilizing Nosek for more key draws during Bergeron’s protracted absence.

▪ The return of Sam Bennett, sidelined for 19 games this season, provided the Panthers with a huge boost in Game 2. It was his first appearance since March 20.

The ornery pivot put a big smack on Charlie McAvoy only 21 seconds into his return, and also stapled the Bruins prized defenseman to the sidewall in the third, forcing McAvoy’s turnover that led to Carter Verhaeghe’s strike for the 4-2 lead. He Bennett also landed a game-high seven shots on net.

Bennett, the No. 4 pick in the 2014 draft, played six seasons in Calgary before being traded to Florida. After the Game 1 loss, coach Paul Maurice flipped him into the No. 2 hole, between Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk, and dropped Anton Lundell between Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart.

“We had some really good chemistry when we played together before,” said Bennett, thinking back to their regular-season success. “So we were able to find that chemistry again right away. A lot of fun playing with them. They are two totally different players, but both are so good at what they do with different skill sets — makes it really easy as a centerman when you have so many different options. I love playing with them.”

The secret to Bennett’s success?

“Consistency in intensity,” opined Maurice. “He plays very hard, every shift, all over the ice.”

▪ Linus Ullmark was far from his best in Game 2, his game in lockstep with the rest of the Black and Gold. He was the No. 1 star in the opener, stopping 31 of 32 shots, but let in five on 29 shots on Wednesday.

Ullmark, who yielded an average 1.89 goals per game all season, allowed five goals twice all season. His worst was Nov. 1 in Pittsburgh, when the Penguins plucked him for a five spot on 34 shots.

It was the same night Jeremy Swayman was called in as the reliever, only to have to exit when injured in a friendly-fire goal-mouth collision with Patrice Bergeron.

Ullmark didn’t participate in Friday’s morning skate, opting for rest over repetition. He was again on the job for puck drop, and looked more like the Vezina version of himself — helped immensely by a much better defensive effort around him. He faced a mere 12 shots over the opening 30 minutes.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.