With Patrice Bergeron sidelined, it’s up to the rest of the Bruins to follow the lead their captain set for them

But here, as the Bruins headed into a crucial Game 3 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, they were trying to win one for Bergeron. Sidelined by injury, the captain has yet to see the ice against the Panthers, and didn’t even make the trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4.

They were doing it with Patrice Bergeron. Back for his 19th season in Black and Gold, the Bruins knew to savor every moment with their iconic captain.

SUNRISE, Fla. — As they piled up wins, toppled records, and steamrolled opponents, it was obvious from the earliest days of the season the Bruins were up to something special. As impressive as the numbers were, however, there was something else that made it even more special.

“He’s always there for us no matter what,” defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said. “It’s our job to go out there and have his back. He’s had us his whole career. We want to make sure we’re playing for him no matter what.

“Although we’ll miss his presence out there, he’s still a huge part of it, vocally too. For sure it’s tough but we’ve got a job to do.”

With no shortage of issues swirling around the Bruins since that ugly Game 2 loss coughed up thehome-ice advantage they fought for all season, the expected insertion of Grzelcyk into Friday night’s lineup was one indication of potential shakeup. From a starting goaltender in Linus Ullmark who missed Friday’s morning skate after surrendering six goals Wednesday night, to the 15 giveaways the Bruins surrendered on the way to their third-period meltdown at TD Garden, there were question marks aplenty.

Yet nothing is more unsettling than Bergeron’s ongoing absence.

He couldn’t even get on the plane, stuck at home as he continues to treat the upper-body injury he aggravated in the regular-season finale in Montreal. When pressed, coach Jim Montgomery admitted Game 5 is the likeliest target for Bergeron’s return, erasing any speculation the problem was ever the gastrointestinal bug that recently worked its way through the locker room.

When you consider what the 37-year-old has played through across his amazing career — a broken rib here, a punctured lung there, a separated shoulder or some torn rib cartilage, all in the 2013 Cup Final — it’s tough to imagine what he must be enduring now that would cause him to sit out multiple playoff games.

How can you not feel for the guy?

“I’m sure it’s tough,” Grzelcyk said.

As one of the longer tenured Bruins in the room, alongside Brad Marchand,David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy, Grzelcyk understands the depth of this story. Bergeron’s return was the poignant theme underscoring this elegant drama, written as for Hollywood from the moment he elected to postpone retirement for at least one more year, inking a cap-friendly, team-first one-year contract last August. As everyone immediately set their sights toward the Stanley Cup, it was not simply about winning a sixth title for the proud Original Six Bruins, but also about hoisting a second Cup for a franchise icon who has grown up before their eyes.

As Trent Frederic so aptly put it Friday: “It’s not like one person can step up and be Bergy. It takes a lot of guys. He’s built the culture and put a lot in this and we should be able to handle this for a little bit without him. He’s still connected to us … all the stuff he’s put into us throughout the year, it feels like he’s here with us even when he’s not.”

The captain’s message always resonates. “He goes out there and leads by example,” Grzelcyk said. “You know that when he’s speaking he puts action behind his words so he’s been a role model for all of us in this organization. He’s a guy to follow.”

No wonder Bergeron led the way onto the ice for that final regular-season game in Montreal, even though the Bruins had cemented their Presidents’ Trophy bona fides, even while many thought he should have sat to avoid injury. With retirement on the horizon, with his parents and extended family in attendance in his hometown, with his hockey brain ready to gear up for the rigors of the postseason, he wanted to be out there.

Let the second-guessers have their day, but I’ll disagree. Given the vagaries of injury in sport (and, to be fair, in life), there is no guaranteed path to avoiding injury. I always think back to the 2007 NFL season, when the Patriots’ pursuit of perfection was spoiled in the Super Bowl by the Giants, the same Giants whose coach Tom Coughlin declined to sit his starters and then took the Patriots down to the wire in the regular-season finale, no doubt setting the confidence stage for the epic upset to comer. Players want to play — it’s what they do.

“Our hindsight is we don’t have any reservations about what we did,” Montgomery said. “We wanted — I wanted and Bergy wanted — the last two games to ramp up, to get in a rhythm for the playoffs. Life happens, unfortunately he tweaked something in that last game. Even with the hindsight we would still move forward the exact same way.”

A year ago, when the Bruins bowed out of the playoffs after one disappointing round against Carolina, the mere possibility of Bergeron’s retirement cast a pall over their locker room. The man himself could barely contemplate it, Marchand couldn’t hold back his tears at the thought of it, and the team spent the ensuing few months rooting against it. Once Bergeron was back in the fold, this special season became possible.

Special because it was with him. Now crucial, as they try to extend it for him.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.