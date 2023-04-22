An immigrant family’s tensions boil over in ‘The House of Ramón Iglesia’

The story explores the classic tension between immigrant parents and the expectations they have for their children, complicated by the push-pull of resistance to and desire for assimilation. In the Moonbox production now at the Mosesian Center for the Arts, director Arthur Gomez displays a gentle hand to steady what could easily drift into melodramatic caricatures. The play, written by José Rivera (“The Motorcycle Diaries”), in some ways feels like a young playwright’s purging of his own semi- autobiographical story before he can move on to other topics.

This is family, so nothing is off-limits. As the Iglesias prepare to move back to Puerto Rico after 19 years of living the hard-scrabble life of immigrants on Long Island, feelings of resentment, guilt, grief, shame, and yes, love, all spill out.

But even though award-winning playwright/screenwriter Rivera makes some novice mistakes, his understanding of these characters, their conversations, and their love for each other, makes them recognizable and sympathetic. Gomez has also gathered a strong acting ensemble to breathe life into the family dynamics. The head of the family, Ramón (an affecting Luis Negron), medicates his feelings of personal failure with alcohol, despite struggling with diabetes. To earn money to send his oldest son Javier (Jaime Jose Hernandez) to college, he worked as a janitor in a school where the children loved him, but he was patronized and condescended to by adults. After making sacrifices to ensure his son can have a better life, Ramón is deeply wounded by the realization that Javier is ashamed of him.

As Javier, Hernandez morphs easily between the eager optimism of a first-in-his-family college graduate with a world of opportunities before him and the ties to his Puerto Rican roots that sometimes weigh him down, but always define him. Hernandez walks a fine line, swaggering in the wool suit he dons for an important job interview in Manhattan, encouraging his youngest brother Charlie to read political science and focus on school, and taking on the responsibility for supporting his family, even though it requires him to put his own ambitions aside. His treatment of his girlfriend Caroline (Lily Steven) reveals his own flaws, though, so his role as family savior is stained by his immaturity and ego.

As in every family, each sibling responds differently to crises. While Javier’s attempts to play the hero are foiled by his frequent outbursts, middle bother Julio (Dan Garcia, a standout) is the family peacemaker, always on hand for repairs, whether it’s the family furnace or their weak and long-suffering mother (Sara Burd). But he has chosen to step away from his family responsibilities by joining the Marines, another trope Rivera — and Garcia here — navigate with sensitivity. The youngest brother, Charlie (Mo Correa, providing palpable naivete), rejects his brother’s entreaties to read “Decline of the West” and is eager to leave the cold (in every sense) of Long Island for the mythical island paradise his parents have long described.

As the title suggests, the action revolves around the house of Ramón Iglesia, realized here in a slightly shabby but well-loved living room (the set is designed by Cameron McEachern). The house’s chronic problems, including a faulty furnace, no water, and worst of all, a questionable deed become the metaphor for the hurdles this family must endure and sometimes overcome, but always persist in getting through.

While Rivera occasionally dips into clunky cliches, by keeping the focus tightly on that living room, he — and Gomez’s direction of this smart production — remind us that underneath all the shouting and scuffling lies a deep well of love.

