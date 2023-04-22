Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A redhead at Richmond Pond, a sandhill crane in Cheshire, green herons in Stockbridge and Pittsfield, a black-throated green warbler in Williamstown, 33 evening grosbeaks at a feeder on Windsor Bush Road in Savoy, and a whip-poor-will in Washington.

Last week saw the widespread arrival of green herons and several warbler species, including yellow warblers, Northern waterthrushes, Louisiana waterthrushes, a black-throated green warbler, common yellowthroat, and an unusual yellow-throated warbler in Western Massachusetts, along with whip-poor-wills, chimney swifts, ruby-throated hummingbirds, and chipping sparrows.

Bristol County: Four purple martins in Seekonk, a white-eyed vireo and a seaside sparrow at Allens Pond, an orchard oriole at the Slocum’s River Reserve in Dartmouth, yellow warblers in Dighton, Attleboro, and Easton, where a chimney swift was also seen at Stonehill College, 32 American pipits in a field on Horseneck Road in Dartmouth, a wood thrush in Fall River, a Louisiana waterthrush Dighton, and Northern waterthrushes in Fall River and Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: A swallow-tailed kite near Fort Hill in Eastham, a tricolored heron flying north over the ocean on North Beach in Orleans, whip-poor-wills in Falmouth and Mashpee, a clapper rail, a little blue heron and a Baltimore oriole at Bell’s Neck in Harwich, green herons at Fort Hill in Eastham and at the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, where 15 red crossbills were also seen, ruby-throated hummingbirds in Harwich and West Barnstable, and a rose-breasted grosbeak in Orleans.

Essex County: A swallow-tailed kite at the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, an Eurasian wigeon in the Merrimack River behind the Joppa Flats Wildlife Sanctuary in Newburyport, a Northern goshawk and a rose-breasted grosbeak at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, a Northern shrike on the Nahant causeway and two Manx shearwaters offshore from the causeway, an American golden-plover at Salisbury, and two white-winged crossbills among 17 red crossbills and an orchard oriole on Plum Island.

Franklin County: A yellow-throated warbler at Cranberry Pond in Sunderland and a long-tailed duck at Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem.

Hampden County: The first upland Sandpipers of the season at the Stony Brook wetlands in Ludlow, a green heron in Wilbraham, and a spotted sandpiper at the The Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: The first green herons and Baltimore orioles of the season at several localities, two sandhill cranes in Worthington, a wood thrush and a warbling vireo in Pelham, and recently arrived gray catbirds in several locations.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two purple martins.

Middlesex County: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Rivergreen Park in Everett, a green heron at the Fresh Pond Reservation in Cambridge, two long-tailed ducks at the Hobbs Brook Reservoir, two black vultures in Malden, an Eastern kingbird in Boxborough, late American tree sparrows at Lynnfield Marsh and Danehy Park in Cambridge, and a Northern parula at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Nantucket: An unusual spring visit by an American golden-plover at Great Point.

Norfolk County: Northern and Louisiana waterthrushes in several locations, a spotted sandpiper in Westwood, and two blue-winged teal at McCarthy Park near Medfield State Hospital.

Plymouth County: A yellow-throated warbler at the Hull Village Cemetery. It was also seen near 18 Lafayette Road in Hull. Three continuing sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, where two little blue herons were also seen, a white-crowned sparrow at the Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary, 15 American pipits at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleborough, an indigo bunting at the Manomet bird observatory, an early cliff swallow in Marion, a Louisiana heron on Plymouth Beach, and a whip-poor-will at The Pinehills in Plymouth.

Suffolk County: A blue-gray gnatcatcher, a vesper sparrow, and a late American tree sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, two gadwalls and two willets at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, and a redhead at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Worcester County: A glossy ibis at the the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton, a snowy egret at Rice City Pond, several chimney swifts in Westborough, several bank swallows in Northbridge, and a spotted sandpiper in West Boylston.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.