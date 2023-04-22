Driver rescued as SUV teeters over embankment in Falmouth

Firefighters in Falmouth secured an SUV as it teetered on the edge of an embankment Saturday morning and rescued the driver, who had fallen about 30 feet below, officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a crash in a driveway on Highland Circle in Hatchville at 5:15 a.m. and found an SUV that had partially gone over an embankment on the edge of the road, the Falmouth Fire/Rescue Department said in a Facebook post.

The driver, whose identity was not released, got out of the vehicle before emergency responders arrived and slid about 30 feet down the embankment in a wooded area, the department said.