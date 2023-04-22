Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Burlington apartment complex

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Burlington on Saturday night, officials said.
Burlington firefighters had responded to 1 Baron Park Lane and were battling the flames by 9:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Burlington Police Department. No injuries were reported at that time, though the fire was described as “active.”
The fire had reached two alarms by 10 p.m., according to a dispatcher with the Billerica Fire Department, which provided one engine as part of a mutual aid response.
Emergency responders closed the section of the Middlesex Turnpike Extension between Bedford Street and A Street as part of the response, police said.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The @BurlingtonMAFD is working an active fire at 1 Baron Park Lane. The Middlesex Turnpike Extension will be closed between Bedford Street and A Street. As of now there are no injuries. Please avoid the area.— Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) April 23, 2023
