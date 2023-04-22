Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze at Burlington apartment complex

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Burlington on Saturday night, officials said.

Burlington firefighters had responded to 1 Baron Park Lane and were battling the flames by 9:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Burlington Police Department. No injuries were reported at that time, though the fire was described as “active.”

The fire had reached two alarms by 10 p.m., according to a dispatcher with the Billerica Fire Department, which provided one engine as part of a mutual aid response.