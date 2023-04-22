Hyde Park shooting under investigation by Boston homicide detectives

Boston homicide detectives were responding to the scene of a shooting in Hyde Park Saturday night that left one person with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers were called to Dedham Street at 9:37 p.m. for a report of a shooting and located a victim who had been shot, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman.
Further information on the victim and their condition was not immediately available Saturday night.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.
