Lobster for sale. So is the Lobster Pot, the restaurant

The original Lobster Pot restaurant, locally famous for its neon sign and to-die-for vistas of Provincetown Harbor, is up for sale for $14 million — the end of an era for Tim McNulty, whose family members have poured their hearts and souls into the venerable, old place since the 1970s.

PROVINCETOWN — It’s a chilly spring day and traffic is light on Commercial Street as two little girls play outside a candy shop within sight of the landmark Pilgrim Monument and, nearby, another small piece of local history ready to be written.

They’ve boiled the lobsters and prepared the sauces.

They’ve served celebrities and local characters.

And, now, it’s time to say goodbye to all that.

“We’ve had our whole family working in this business for the last 50 years,” McNulty, 61, told me the other day at his 167-seat restaurant.

“We were dishwashers and busboys. That’s how long we’ve been doing it. Since then, we’ve grown up and had children. It’s time to start looking to the future. We’re getting a little older. We’re not looking to retire. But let’s start the process and see how it unfolds.”

And, so, it is unfolding.

This means that perhaps soon someone else will be supervising the kitchen help and the wait staff, making sure the entrees are cooked to perfection and the drinks are made just like the customer ordered.

And when the McNultys serve up their last bowl of chowder and crack open the last lobster tail they’ll perhaps toast the woman who started it all, Joy McNulty, Tim’s mom who moved here in 1972 when Tim was just a kid.

“She’s unbelievable. She really is,” McNulty said of his mom. “Single mother. Four little kids. She started working in Provincetown at a restaurant as a waitress. In less than a year, she was offered to manage a restaurant a little further into town.

“And the rest is history.”

And it’s been quite a history. Over the years, bold-faced names have unfolded their napkins right next to sun-tanned tourists and local blue-collar workers.

“Oh yeah, Bobby Orr — one of my favorite people who have eaten here,” McNulty said. “I’ve got a picture of him in the back that he sent me. Ron Howard’s eaten here. A lot of musicians who used to play the Cape Cod Coliseum. Joe Perry and Aerosmith.

“Sharon Stone’s been here. Kevin McHale has eaten here. Governor [Bill] Weld was here. Governor [Deval] Patrick was here. Even Hillary Clinton.”

But it is that long line of non-bold-faced names that has kept the Lobster Pot boiling with business across all those years. Regular people who know where to find a good meal when they want one.

“We’re kind of a staple in Provincetown,” McNulty said. “People come here because we’re a destination. Kind of like a whale watch. Kind of like the monument. The Lobster Pot. It’s one of those things that you want to do.

“I understand that. I love the food here. I’m the chef as well. I like everything on the menu. It’s good food. It’s great service. We have a lot of attention to detail. And we care about the diner’s experience. It’s very, very important to us. Always has been.”

Now, if somebody has $14 million to invest, all of that attention to detail will be somebody else’s job at this place where, seemingly, everyone has worked at least one shift.

“Almost everybody in Provincetown has worked here at some point,” McNulty said. “That’s the truth. We’re not trying to run away. We’re not having a fire sale. We’re not having problems. This is going to be our best year ever.

“I’m looking forward to it. We’re expanding our merchandise. We’re looking ahead because we’re still working here. We still own it. And we still love it.”

And there are plenty of pieces of the Lobster Pot you can buy to remember the old place.

T-shirts, sweat shirts, hoodies, pint glasses, shot glasses, coffee mugs, hats, and cookbooks.

And through it all, McNulty is at peace with the whole pending transaction and what comes with it.

“If it sells, it sells,” he said. “But I’m not going to sit around here and wait for it to sell. I still love to work. And the merchandise is fun. Right now, we’re full almost all the time with customers. My brain says: Let’s expand.”

But there is a poignancy that comes with the sale of a place into which you’re poured your soul.

“It literally has been my life,” McNulty said. “We’ve built this and we’re very proud of this. We weren’t very good at first. I didn’t know how to cook. My mother didn’t know how to run a restaurant. But we learned how to cook better and serve better.”

And, eventually, how to build a Provincetown institution that has stood the test of time.

And is now ready for its next caretaker. For $14 million.

“I’m comfortable with the number,” McNulty said. “I know what it’s worth to us. I know what the gross sales are. I know what it’s based on. I’ve been doing this for a long time. And the building makes money.

“It’s not like we don’t know what we’re doing. So, I’d be happy to show a potential buyer how we do it. What our numbers are. And it’s worth $14 million.”

When does he expect to close the McNulty chapter at the Lobster Pot?

“I really don’t know,” he said. “You hire a realtor. I don’t need to be part of that. One day he’ll show up with somebody. They’ll ask questions and we’ll answer them. He’s got a lot of interest. He’s had a lot of people excited about it.

“But it’s a big number. I understand that. It’s a big business. So, the right person is out of there. We just have to find them.”

In the meantime, there are lobsters to boil, oysters to shuck, and shrimp to sautee as another season looms just over the watery horizon.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.