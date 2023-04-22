N.H. man charged with OUI after SUV flees traffic stop, crashes into Townsend home

The officer ended the pursuit for safety reasons, but short time later, police received word that a similar vehicle had crashed into a home at 14 Elm St., across the street from the headquarters for the town’s fire department, police said.

A Townsend police officer saw a driver, later identified as 46-year-old Dennis Legere, speeding in a gray 2021 Buick Encore near the Lunenburg town line just before 5 a.m., police said. The driver allegedly refused to stop when the officer tried to pull him over, and a brief chase ensued, according to a statement from Townsend police.

A Mason, N.H., man was arrested and charged with an OUI early Saturday morning after an SUV allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed into a home across from the Townsend Fire Department headquarters, officials said.

Legere was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer for treatment and then released to officers; no one in the home was injured, police said. The home was damaged and will be evaluated by a building inspector.

Police allegedly determined that Legere was driving under the influence of alcohol, and he was found to be wanted by Leominster police on unrelated charges, according to the statement.

Legere was charged with speeding, failure to stop for police, operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation, according to the statement.

Townsend police booked Legere on Saturday morning, and his bail was set at $5,000, the statement said.

He will be transferred to Leominster police custody and arraigned in Ayer District Court on the charges at a later date, police said. It was not clear Saturday whether he had hired an attorney.

The Townsend Fire-EMS Department reported the crash at 5:15 a.m., advising the public to avoid the area.

Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jmarrerosuarez.